Keith Bynum Sustains Injury Moments Into Major Career Opportunity

It’s never a dull moment for HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. The “Bargain Block” stars announced that they would be participating in the Summer Market at Las Vegas Market with their own product line showroom in July 2024, and in a July 25 Instagram story, Bynum shared that he sustained an injury during his first day on the job.

“Day one of market yesterday, literally the first task of the day, broke my toe,” Bynum wrote alongside a photo of his broken toe. The photo showed his fourth toe on his right foot looking bruised, with a small area directly under the toenail a deeper color than the rest of the toe.

Thankfully, Bynum was able to carry on with the rest of his work day at the market, adding in his caption, “Got it splinted and managed to still hit 30k steps but damn lol. Hopefully the bad luck is behind me lol.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Thrilled to Be Included in the Market

Although Bynum’s time at the Las Vegas Market got off to a less-than-stellar start, he and Thomas are grateful to be included in the event, as they shared in a July 15 Instagram post.

“Evan and I are very excited to announce our new product line showroom opening for Summer Market at Las Vegas Market! We’re also very grateful and thrilled to have Regina Andrew as our lighting partner! @ninedesignandhomes is introducing over 1,000 unique skus plus variations. This has been our dream for years and we’re finally seeing it happen!!” Bynum wrote in the post’s caption.

Bynum also included some of the information about their market offering in his post, writing, “Their new showroom promises a sensory journey, showcasing the extraordinary elements that make home design a truly special experience. While the main focus is on art and photography, the showroom will also feature an impressive selection of furniture and accessories, appealing to a diverse group of buyers. Each piece is designed and produced in Detroit, ensuring a unique and authentic collection. [Bynum & Thomas’ company] Nine Design is also excited to partner with Regina Andrew for lighting, uniting two influential Detroit brands in Las Vegas.”

Shea Whitfield Met the Governor of Michigan

While Bynum and Thomas are off in Las Vegas, their “Bargain Block” co-star and go-to realtor Shea Whitfield stayed back in Detroit and met Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the Detroit Festival of Books. “Oh, don’t mind me, just hanging out with my GalPal, New York Times Best Selling Author, Governor Gretchen!” Whitfield captioned a July 21 Instagram post.

“But wait, you both have the flyest outfits on besides being amazing women!!!! 🙌 ❤️,” one fan commented, referencing Whitfield’s pink floral blazer and red pants combination as well as Whitmer’s pink, green, orange, and yellow floral jumpsuit.

Governor Whitmer shared her own post on July 22, writing, “Yesterday I ran into my birthday twin @shea.whitfield at the Detroit Festival of Books. We talked True Gretch and discovered we have so much more in common than our love for pink 💕.”

