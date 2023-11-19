Keith Bynum Says Which HGTV Star He Would ‘Love’ to Collab With

The end is in sight. HGTV star Keith Bynum is nearing the end of filming for his second season of “Rock the Block”, and to help pass the time, he took to Instagram to answer fan questions in a series of November 18 and 19 story posts.

One user submitted the question, “Who is a designer in HGTV history you would love to collaborate with on a house?” and Bynum shared the name of a designer who hasn’t appeared much on the network in recent years.

“Candice Olson was a huge inspiration for me back in the day so I would love to work on a house with her. I miss Candice,” Bynum said.

Who is Candice Olson?

Olson is a Canadian-based interior designer. She landed her first HGTV show, “Divine Design” in 2003 (after it premiered on the W Network in Canada in 2001), which ran for eight seasons until 2011. In the series, Olson and her team would work to redesign spaces for homeowners to make them “sophisticated and stylish”.

After “Divine Design” ended, Olson landed a second show, “Candice Tells All”, which ran from 2011 to 2013. This series featured renovations similar to “Divine Design”, however according to the network, this series went deeper as Olson would pull “back the curtain to get down to the basics of design.” This allowed viewers to learn about the design principles going into Olson’s transformations as they watched the show.

Olson also served as a judge on seasons four, five, and six of “HGTV Design Star”, the competition series that awarded one undiscovered designer the chance to host their own series on the network. The first season was won by David Bromstad in 2006, who went on to host the series “Color Splash” from 2007 to 2012. Bromstad still maintains a popular following on the network with his current series “My Lottery Dream Home”.

Despite not appearing regularly on HGTV since the end of “Candice Tells All”, Olson still maintains a thriving design business, and shares photos and tips of her work on her Instagram page, as well as her website. The designer has gone on to release lines of wallpaper, rugs, and textiles, and has authored six interior design books as well.

Keith Bynum is Ready to Go Home

Now in his sixth and final week working on his “Rock the Block” renovation with partner Evan Thomas, Bynum has made it clear that he is ready to wrap it up. In a November 10 Instagram post, Bynum wrote “‘Rock the Block’ is a great time for sure, but I’m really missing Shea and home today. Really grateful for our little team in Detroit,” adding “#homesick” in his caption as well.

In his Instagram story Q&A, one user asked if he and Thomas were home yet, to which Bynum responded, “We are not home yet but very soon, and extremely excited. Almost there.”

Another fan wondered if Bynum had any Thanksgiving plans, to which the “Bargain Block” star shared, “Headed to Beaver Island for Thanksgiving which will be extremely fun. It’s the only thing getting me through.”

