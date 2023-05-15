Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Wow Fans With ‘Fabulous’ Awards Show Looks

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas were nominated for “Outstanding Reality Program” at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted on May 13, 2023, in New York City. The design and renovation duo shared photos from the night, where they got to rub elbows with some high-profile stars, and fans are in love with the couple’s awards show fashion.

“Last night was a dream. I still can’t believe how amazing it all was!! [Trixie Mattel] is even more beautiful and gracious than I could have imagined and David is a doll!!! And of course our [HGTV] family did it right for us! #glaadawards #happy #pride #detroitproud,” Bynum captioned a May 14 Instagram post recapping the night’s events.

The awards show saw Bynum sporting a head-to-toe gold fringe suit (complete with fringe on the shoes) with a black shirt and brown cowboy hat to match, while Thomas went more subdued with a monochromatic black look, including a black suit, shirt, and tie.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Attend the Glaad Awards

Trixie Mattel was nominated in the same category as Bynum and Thomas for her discovery+ show “Trixie Motel” in which she renovated a motel in Palm Springs alongside her real-life partner David Silver. Silver shared a post from the awards show, where they were seated at the same table as Bynum and Thomas as a result of HGTV and discovery+ sharing a parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Good times at the GLAAD Awards with the [‘Bargain Block’] boys,” Silver captioned his post.

While Bynum and Thomas (and Mattel) lost out on their award to HBO’s “We’re Here”, they won over fans with their daring looks. Many fans commented on both of the host’s post from the evening with their support for the couple, their show, and their night out.

“Wow! Keith takes the cake but Evan you are as elegant as ever. You both clean up well! Congrats on the achievement and more success in the future. Love you guys and the show!” one user commented on Thomas’ post.

“Great suit, and is that a ‘smoky eye’ I see on Keith? Fabulous!” another fan wrote.

Author Dave Quinn commented on Bynym’s post to say, “Obsessed with your outfit! So understated!”, to which Bynum responded, “thank you!! Wanted to keep it subtle you know”.

“Tell me, did you create/make/tailor your suit and boots? Love it! ❤️‍🔥” another fan asked, with Bynum replying, “I did!!! With some help from our amazing nine team!”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate 40 Houses Completed on ‘Bargain Block’

Bynum and Thomas celebrated more than one career milestone this week, as Bynum announced in a May 9 Instagram post that he and Thomas had completed their 40th home renovation for television. “That is crazy to me and I’m so proud and happy!!” Bynum wrote in his caption.

Bynum’s news was well-received by friends and fans alike, who all flooded the comment section with positive messages and congratulations. “Married to Real Estate” hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson each shared some love with Bynum and Thomas, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️🔥” and “🙌🏾Keep it up”, respectively.

“I love your beautiful work, and as my husband and I get older, I dream of downsizing to a cute, full character home as the ones you rebuild. Keep up the awesome work and look forward seeing you TV,” one fan commented.

