HGTV Shares Status Update on Future of ‘Bargain Block’

“Bargain Block” will be back soon. HGTV announced that the fan-favorite renovation show, led by Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, was renewed for a fourth season (as well as a New Orleans-based spinoff) in February 2024. Now, in a July 31 update, the network has scheduled the season 4 premiere date, writing, “Big news, Bargain Block hive! Keith, Evan, and Shea are back with an all-new season of Bargain Block, starting [Wednesday, September 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern]!! 😍 #BargainBlock” in an Instagram post featuring Bynum, Thomas, and their co-star and go-to realtor Shea Whitfield.

“So excited!!! 🙌🏾 🥰,” Whitfield commented on the post, with Bynum adding in reply, “♥️ ♥️ ♥️ gonna be the best season yet!”

There Will Be a Break in the Middle of ‘Bargain Block’ Season 4

Fans were thrilled, and took to the HGTV post’s comment section to share their thoughts. “Been waiting so long! Fell in love with this show and you guys. The 3 of you are the best team. ❤️,” one user wrote.

“I love these guys. They fix up homes that common folks can afford!!” another fan shared.

“Yes!! I have replayed and replayed previous episodes can’t wait!!!! 😛,” a third user added.

One fan wrote, “My favorite show! ❤️🙌🔥. We need longer seasons.” While the network previously confirmed that the new season will only have 10 new episodes, Thomas opened up about the unique season structure during an Instagram Live session. He explained that “Bargain Block” would take a mid-season break while the network aired the five-episode “Bargain Block New Orleans” spinoff. This means that fans will see a grand total of 15 new episodes of renovations from Bynum and Thomas this Fall.

“New Orleans will at will air basically in the middle of season four,” he said. “So there’ll be five episodes of the Detroit season and then five episodes of NOLA and then five episodes of Detroit.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Say Goodbye to Las Vegas Market

Bynum and Thomas were thrilled to announce that they’d be participating in the Las Vegas Market from July 28 through August 1 with their new collection of home decor and furnishings.

“This has been our dream for years and we’re finally seeing it happen!!” Bynum wrote in a July 15 announcement post, adding a bit of the press release, “Over the past year, Keith and Evan have passionately developed a unique collection that reflects their love for art and design. […] Their new showroom promises a sensory journey, showcasing the extraordinary elements that make home design a truly special experience. While the main focus is on art and photography, the showroom will also feature an impressive selection of furniture and accessories, appealing to a diverse group of buyers. Each piece is designed and produced in Detroit, ensuring a unique and authentic collection.”

After a week of hard work (and a broken toe), the couple got ready to say goodbye to Las Vegas.

“It’s been a great market! Almost time to head home 🥰 🥰,” Bynum wrote over a selfie with Thomas in a July 31 Instagram story, adding in another slide, “Such a great evening! Gonna miss Vegas 🥲.”

