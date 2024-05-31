Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Mark ‘Moving Day’ in Latest Post

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are going back to their roots. In the early days of the series “Bargain Block”, the couple would live in the homes they were renovating during the process, moving between different houses as they fixed them up. Now that the couple has taken on some of their first projects in New Orleans for a “Bargain Block” spinoff, they are going back to their nomadic ways.

“Moving day in Nola! Like the good ole days we’re moving from house to house as they finish up. It’s sweaty and hot but we’re having fun today. I have my trusty shopping cart packed up and ready lol,” Bynum wrote in the caption of a May 31 Instagram post.

Bynum’s post included selfies of him and Thomas, as well as a few throwback photos to the couple’s Memorial Day weekend at their second home on Beaver Island. “Also had a great Memorial Day on Beaver Island! Grateful for friends that make that journey! It’s always worth it. #movingday #nola #flippers #lovehim,” Bynum added.

‘Bargain Block’ Fans Want Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Back in Detroit

Fans flocked to Bynum’s comment section, with one user writing, “I am so in love with you guys! Making the world a better place, one house at a time. Can’t wait for it! ❤️.”

“I told you you have to be careful. Because New Orleans will put a spell on you and you’ll wanna stay 😂 😂 😂 😂,” another fan added.

Multiple users echoed that sentiment, urging the couple not to get too attached to New Orleans. “Not sure how I feel about you all doing this somewhere other than Detroit…#yallaredetroitersnow. We claim you!!!” one user wrote, with another adding, “You ARE going back to Detroit, right?!”

“As much as I love progress, I hope you guys didn’t leave [Shea Whitfield, Bynum and Thomas’ friend and go-to realtor] 🥲 you-all are a great team,” another user wrote.

Luckily for fans, Bynum and Thomas have already confirmed in January 2024 that their stay in New Orleans is only temporary, and that “Detroit will continue to be home.” Additionally, the “Bargain Block” boys confirmed that Whitfield would be joining them on their New Orleans adventure.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Finished Their Last House for ‘Bargain Block’ Season 4

Bynum and Thomas have been hard at work. While the pair have ventured into a new market for the first time with their New Orleans work, they’ve been bouncing back and forth between the Big Easy and Motor City as they simultaneously work on the fourth season of “Bargain Block”.

In a May 16 Instagram post, Bynum confirmed that their work on season 4 was coming to an end. He wrote, “Cannot believe we’re on the last house for season four!! Excited to finish it up and can’t wait for y’all to see everything we’ve been working on!! #lasthouse #seasonfour #happy,” over a series of shots of himself, Thomas, and Whitfield posing in front of their final house.

