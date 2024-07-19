HGTV’s Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Reveal Huge Career Move: ‘Grateful & Thrilled’

Midway through 2024, it’s already been an incredibly busy year for popular HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. In addition to renovating homes in Detroit and New Orleans for the next season of “Bargain Block,” the couple has revealed that they’re about to launch a home furnishings and decor line at the Las Vegas Market.

The event, taking place from July 28 to August 1, allows designers and retail buyers to see and source new products and trends in home furnishings, decor, and gifts. Thomas and Bynum’s line, featuring over 1,000 items, is named Nine Collection — a nod to their design firm and Detroit retail location, which will be closed until August 2nd while the couple and their team manage the launch in Las Vegas.

“Evan and I are very excited to announce our new product line showroom opening for Summer Market at Las Vegas Market,” Bynum wrote via Instagram on July 15, noting that they’ll have their own product line showroom at the Summer Market and that they’re “very grateful and thrilled” to partner with Detroit-based Regina Andrew on lighting designs.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas of ‘Bargain Block’ Tapped Into Their Passions for New Home Line

A press release Bynum shared as part of his social media post said that he and Thomas “have passionately developed a unique collection that reflects their love for art and design.” In addition to renovating homes and starring on “Bargain Block,” Bynum is a visual artist who periodically sells his paintings online and Thomas is an avid photographer.

“Their new showroom promises a sensory journey,” the release stated, “showcasing the extraordinary elements that make home design a truly special experience.”

“While the main focus is on art and photography, the showroom will also feature an impressive selection of furniture and accessories, appealing to a diverse group of buyers. Each piece is designed and produced in Detroit, ensuring a unique and authentic collection.

“Bargain Block” real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield wrote on Bynum’s announcement post, “Yes. Yes. Yessss! Exciting stuff. Way-to-go @keithbynum_ @emuralit @ninedesignandhomes 🙌🏾”

Fellow HGTV stars also celebrated the couple’s big news — all with different emoji in the comment section. Ty Pennington placed two fire emoji on Bynum’s post, “Unsellable Houses” star Lyndsay Lamb left three heart emoji, “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria commented with two raised hands emoji and Cristy Lee, who’ll be seen next on “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” opted to type in three applause emoji.

Bynum has shared multiple photos in his Instagram stories as they get ready for the Las Vegas Market. Standing in a tank top surrounded by wooden cut-outs and blocks, he wrote, “The shop is buried in new stuff!! I’m thrilled.”

On July 18, he shared a photo of a tall, curved, wooden bookcase with oval-shaped shelves, over which he wrote “Fancy fancy,” and a modern, black sofa table, beneath which he wrote, “So many amazing pieces.”

Multiple HGTV Stars Have Their Own Home Product Lines

Bynum and Thomas aren’t the only HGTV stars with home decor lines. Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame, for instance, have their own retail shop in Waco, Texas — Magnolia Home — as well as a very successful Hearth and Home brand at Target and home furnishings at Living Spaces.

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott also have multiple furniture and decor lines and, after 10 years, they’re close to $2 billion in retail sales, according to Variety. In addition to lines at Living Spaces and Macy’s, where their brand can be seen on everything from furniture to barware, Variety said there are more than 10,000 Scott Living-branded items sold mostly online via retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and Amazon.

Meanwhile, “Married to Real Estate” star Egypt Sherrod launched her Indigo Road brand in the fall of 2023 and teamed up with Jeffan International to develop her furniture line, sold via the East at Main website, according to Furniture Today.

In 2019, Hilary Farr of “Love It or List It” launched her own product line, too, working with companies in five categories — upholstery fabrics, furniture, accessories, lighting, and floorcoverings, per Furniture, Lighting & Decor. It’s not clear if all categories have continued to be produced since Farr retired from her hit show in 2023.