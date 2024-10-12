Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Share How TV Show Affected Relationship

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas celebrated the premiere of their “Bargain Block New Orleans” spinoff on October 9, and in an October 8 interview with GLAAD, the couple opened up about how their work together (before and during their “Bargain Block” years) has affected their relationship.

“Honestly, I feel like we’ve kind of worked out those kinks like years ago at this point,” Thomas told the outlet. “I mean, we have been spending every waking minute together for a long time actually.”

“Over a decade,” Bynum added.

Thomas went on to share that their key is finding “a balance, and we always say that you really have to just learn how to compromise and learn how to take someone else’s difficult moment and not take it so seriously, and just kind of like roll with what’s what’s happening.”

“Like today, for example, has been an unbelievable roller coaster. We got some of the most life-altering news ever for me and then moments later, we got some of the worst news in for the business… I think that’s a big part of why the relationship is okay… our personal world is very calm. Our dog is chill, our home life is really chill. Our business is wild, but we ride those waves on a different one than our personal lives,” Bynum shared, without giving away any details on his life-altering news (though he shared that fans will hear more about it in the future).

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Executive Producers on New Show

Bynum and Thomas’ new spinoff has brought on a new challenge for Bynum and Thomas, as they were not only serving as the on-air talent and financially responsible parties for their on-screen renovations, but they also served as executive producers on the five-episode spinoff.

Bynum noted the change in an October 10 Instagram post, writing in his caption, “I hope y’all loved the New Orleans show as much as we did!! We are also so very proud to be executive producers for this show. This is our first time in the official producer position and it was a thrill. I loved it!! I’m so proud of the house and so happy we have [Charles Aponza] to help us build our New Orleans branch!

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Aren’t Planning on Getting Married

Bynum and Thomas have been engaged since March 2018, however the couple don’t have any plans to tie the knot, as they revealed in an October 2023 interview with Instinct Magazine.

“The whole ‘engaged’ thing is weird,” Thomas told the outlet, with Bynum adding, “People ask about this wedding stuff all the time. And I don’t know how to tell them that we, like, have zero interest in a wedding. ‘Cause that’s not what anybody wants to hear. It’s like, we don’t care to be bound legally by the state.”

“I’m just cheap, so the concept of a wedding sounds like a waste of money,” Thomas added. “And we already feel like we are married, so it wouldn’t change anything in any meaningful way other than tax law, I guess.”

“Bargain Block New Orleans” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern

