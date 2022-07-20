Hoda Kotb Reacts to ‘Free-Wheeling’ HGTV Host

HGTV host Keith Bynum could barely contain his excitement as he and his “Bargain Block” co-host — and fiance of five years — Evan Thomas headed to New York City to appear on the July 20 edition of NBC’s “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” And once he was on-air, it was clear to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that Bynum is the spontaneous, “free-wheeling” half of the duo.

The couple has skyrocketed to fame in their first two seasons of filming “Bargain Block,” in which they renovate dilapidated houses in Detroit, rejuvenating run-down neighborhoods and providing affordable, fully furnished starter homes for first-time homeowners.

Hosts Got a Kick Out of Bynum’s ‘Free-Wheeling’ Ways

The four-and-a-half-minute segment went by in a flash for the renovation experts. Thomas posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the set, writing “What a whirlwind!”

The segment’s theme was “Easy DIY Paint Ideas,” with Bynum and Thomas sharing strategies for using paint and sealer with rollers to create customized floor tiles, abstract wall art, and lampshades. When Kotb asked how to best place tape on surfaces, Thomas said it doesn’t matter as long as the lines are straight.

“Keith is more sort of free-wheeling with it, I’m a little bit more precise,” he said.

Bush Hager then quipped, “That’s why y’all are good together!”

When the group moved from floor tiles over to a wall with Bynum’s gold geometric designs, Kotb and Hager laughed at how spontaneous and structureless the HGTV host is.

“This is another fun thing, too,” Bynum told them. “It’s kind of at your whim.”

Kotb gave him a knowing look and exclaimed, “Oh, this is all you! You’re so happy right now!” Hager added, “This is more up your alley!”

“This is me! This is so me,” Bynum agreed with a big smile.

Kotb then asked, “So…you found a wall, and threw paint, threw tape up on it and just rolled it?”

“This is actually spray paint,” Bynum replied. “I’m kinda like Beyoncé. She’s got hot sauce in her bag, I’ve got gold spray paint in mine!”

Following their appearance, Bynum posted a photo of the foursome on Instagram. “Had a blast!! This was right after Hoda stuck her hand in the paint bucket lolll,” he wrote.

Bynum Flipped Over Chance to Meet Hoda & Jenna

The chance to appear on the “Today Show” was a dream come true for Bynum. On July 19, he posted a photo of him and Thomas smiling in the backseat of a vehicle, on the way to the airport.

“Just got picked up to go to the @todayshow tomorrow morning!!!! This is a crazy dream, y’all tell all y’all’s friends!! I’m so excited!! @emuralit is too!!!!” He included the hashtags #dreamscometrue and #imameethoda. Bynum also posted his excitement again about meeting hosts Hoda Kotb and “fellow Texan” Jenna Bush Hager.

Once in New York, dazzled by his surroundings, Bynum posted a photo from a rooftop deck with two lounge chairs, surrounded by high-rise buildings, with the caption “Whatttttt” and another photo of an old, ornate building captioned simply with “Wow.”

On the morning of their appearance, Bynum and Thomas both posted scenes to their Stories from the “Today Show” set, including a selfie in front of the show’s logo.

Shortly before the duo’s appearance, Bynum posted an Instagram Story featuring a photo of himself surrounded by skyscrapers in Manhattan. “Today’s the day,” he wrote. “I’ve always dreamed of having a reason to work in NYC and now we finally do!”

Some of the couple’s HGTV colleagues commented on the photo. Jenny Marrs of “Fixer To Fabulous” wrote, “So proud of you guys! Well deserved!” followed by 10 red heart emojis. Cristy Lee of “Steal This House” wrote, “So awesome” followed by two clapping hands emojis.

The second season of “Bargain Block” premiered on HGTV on June 8. It attracted over 20 million viewers during its freshman season.