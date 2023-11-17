Keith Bynum Brings Fans Inside His ‘Happy Place’

HGTV stars are no strangers to creative pursuits beyond interior design. In a November 16 Instagram post, “Bargain Block” star Keith Bynum gave fans a look at another side of his creativity.

“My happy place lately has been making art! I’m ready to go home!! #home #artastherapy #bobbybare #happyplace” Bynum captioned the post, which included photos of him painting a portrait of Buddha. Bynum went on to thank his fellow HGTV star Page Turner, who took the photos of him working.

See Bynum’s work of art below.

Keith Bynum Shows Off His Artistic Skills

Fans of “Bargain Block” are no strangers to seeing Bynum’s work, as he has painted murals and incorporated other pieces of art into his home designs. Fans may not be familiar with the full scope of Bynum’s visual art, however, which he catalogs on his art Instagram page.

Bynum received kind words about his Buddha painting on his art page, with commenters writing, “Lovely. I like how this piece makes me feel inside as I look at it. 💛” and “Wow. I keep coming back to this image. Just beautiful!”

Fans were just as king on his personal account, with one user commenting, “This piece of art is absolutely beautiful, Keith. I’m a practicing Buddhist, so it speaks a special language to me. Your talent and what you give to others is something so special. Keep sharing!”

Fans were also very encouraging of Bynum to make it home to Detroit soon, with two users writing, “Hopefully you’ll be back for the holidays. Downtown is so beautiful. Tree lighting is this weekend. ❤️💚❤️ love you guys!!” and “Come home 🏡 soon ! Looks beautiful ❤️”.

Bynum and his partner Evan Thomas are currently in Treasure Island, Florida competing on season five of “Rock the Block”. The new season is filming now with four returning teams each vying for a shot at redemption, and is expected to premiere on HGTV in March 2024.

Bynum and Thomas’ competition includes Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”), and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”). The four teams are being equipped with identical $250,000 budgets and six weeks to renovate matching homes on the Florida coast. The team that adds the most value to their property will be declared the winners.

Keith Bynum is Homesick

Bynum has already expressed homesickness while away from his home filming “Rock the Block”. In a November 10 post, Bynum shared “‘Rock the Block’ is a great time for sure, but I’m really missing Shea and home today. Really grateful for our little team in Detroit.” His post included photos from the “Bargain Block” set featuring his and Thomas’ friend and go-to realtor Shea Whitfield, who helps them with their home flipping business.

Whitfield shared a post of her own on November 14 to shout out Bynum and Thomas, writing, “*Sigh*… Really missing my guys right now. I know @keithbynum_ & @emuralit are busy Rockin’ The Block, but I can’t wait for them to get back HOME!”

