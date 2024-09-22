Keith Bynum Mourns Loss of Family Member

HGTV star Keith Bynum is remembering a family member who passed away earlier this month. In his September 22 Instagram story, Keith shared a link to his grandmother Sondra Jean Bynum’s obituary, confirming that she passed away on September 6.

“My grandmother was an amazing woman, tough but funny. A lot of my sense of humor came from her. I will miss her and her love for every living creature,” Keith wrote next to the photo of his grandmother. The obituary mentions that Sondra passed peacefully at 90 years old in her home in Fort Stockton, Texas.

Keith Bynum is Originally From Texas

Before moving out to Colorado where he met his partner and “Bargain Block” co-host Evan Thomas, Keith was born and raised in Texas by a big family, as his grandmother’s obituary lists scores of children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and even one greatgreatgranddaughter.

Keith opened up about how he’s had tough relationships with his family after coming out as gay, including with his mother LaQuita, after his family disowned him at the time. In a 2021 interview with PrideSource Keith opened up about how his experiences with his family often plays into his work on “Bargain Block” and informs his decision to take on more rundown homes. “I kind of personify the houses. I was down and beat up and even my family didn’t want me after I came out, but someone believed in me and I’m in such a better place now. The houses are the same. They just need someone to believe in them again.”

Luckily, Keith was able to reconcile with his mother before her death in June 2022. A month before her passing, Keith shared a photo with his mother in May 2022, writing in the caption, “It’s never too late to start again. #lovemymama.”

Keith not only got to return to Texas in Spring 2022, but he also got to bring Evan and film in his home state, as confirmed in an April 2022 Instagram post. “Getting to film in Texas with some of my favorite people is a dream come true. Just the most fun! #dreamscometrue #sohappy #texas #missdetroittho,” Keith captioned the post, which featured photos from the filming day as well as a video of him frolicking through a field of tall grass.

Keith Bynum Uses Art to Help Him Process

Months after his mother’s passing, Keith shared a look at a painting he made in an August 2022 post on his art Instagram account.

The painting features a small person looking at mountains and dark clouds ahead of them, and in the caption Keith confirmed the title and inspiration behind his work. “‘Facing the storm’. The day I found out my mama had brain cancer I just couldn’t do anything that day but paint. This was the painting. #artistherapy,” Keith wrote.

Keith has used art as a creative outlet to help him process big feeling and work through stressful times for years now, and fans have taken note and shared their appreciation for his work. “It’s how we are on the earth. We feel big, but we are just tiny on our beautiful blue planet. A beautiful tribute to your mother,” one fan commented on Keith’s painting post.

