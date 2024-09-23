Keith Bynum Announces Results of Online Campaign

HGTV star Keith Bynum is a very busy man. Bynum took to Instagram on September 23 to recap his recent few weeks, but also to take time and celebrate the success of his and Evan Thomas’ “Roof the Block” campaign.

“We are so proud of our financial partner for giving the seed money that ignited our whole Roof the Block campaign,” Bynum wrote in his caption. “Because of [Community Financial Credit Union] generous $50,000 donation, we did not have to turn away any qualified applicants. 14 home owners in Detroit are getting a new roof this week and we could not be prouder. Hard work and teamwork can make any dream a reality. I can’t wait to roof another 100 houses. #rooftheblock,” Bynum wrote in his post’s caption.

Bynum and Thomas’s “Roof the Block” campaign was started in collaboration with their company Nine Design + Homes, Community Financial’s Relentless Care Foundation, and Brilliant Detroit, and aimed at raising money to replace at least 10 roofs in Detroit’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, with Bynum and Thomas have been doing a lot of their “Bargain Block” renovations. While the campaign crossed their $100,000 goal as confirmed in a September 20 post, the GoFundMe has been left up for additional donations.

Keith Bynum Catches Fans Up

Not only did Bynum give fans an update on the “Roof the Block” results, he also shared a recap of his last few weeks, filling his Instagram post with photos from his and Thomas’ adventures.

“It was a pretty amazing weekend. We celebrated the work being done in mental health for children, participated in an impressive CEO roundtable, and then celebrated love by attending a beautiful wedding. The last couple of weeks have been an adventure as well. We made it thru a hurricane, finished a house in New Orleans, and came back to Detroit and announced the winners of our Roof the Block campaign!” Bynum wrote alongside his photo set.

“You clean up real nice! ❤️ 💙 💙,” one fan commented, referring to the shots of the “Bargain Block” boys in suits. Other comments were highly complimentary, with some users remarking at the success of “Roof the Block”.

“Thank you for being such inspirational, generous people. You give us all something to aspire to. I just love all your work. 👏 👏 👏 ❤ ❤,” another fan wrote.

“You guys are great I can only imagine how happy the people are that got the new roofs. Wonderful,” a third user added.

Shea Whitfield Visited Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas in New Orleans

Although Bynum mentioned making it through a hurricane while in New Orleans, the “Bargain Block” boys weren’t alone, as their good friend and go-to realtor Shea Whitfield came to visit. “Momma Shea came and ran Hurricane Francine outta town!! 🤣 🌀 🥰,” Whitfield captioned a September 14 post from her visit.

Whitfield stopped down to film her last segments for the boys’ “Bargain Block: New Orleans” spinoff, which is set to air in the middle of the currently-running “Bargain Block” season.

“Bargain Block” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

