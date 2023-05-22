Keith Bynum Talks Creating a New Addition

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have called Detroit home for the past five years, and in a May 22 Instagram story, Bynum opened up about what new projects (and new locations) the couple has been working on as they prepare for season 3 of their show “Bargain Block”.

The Instagram story Q&A began on May 21 while the couple was in New Mexico, with Bynum writing, “We got a long travel day ahead. What questions y’all got?”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Working on a New Addition

Bynum began answering questions on May 21 with the details of how he and Thomas first met, saying to followers, “So Evan and I actually met on match.com in Boulder, Colorado 10 years ago, that’s crazy now.”

Another fan asked if Bynum and Thomas were still “living in the house from a couple seasons ago?” referring to the couple’s home that they moved into ahead of season 2 of “Bargain Block” (in season 1, Bynum and Thomas lived in each home they renovated as they worked on it, moving from house to house as they changed projects).

“We are still living in the house from a couple of seasons ago,” Bynum said while showing off some in-progress construction work in his backyard, “but we are adding on a pretty nice little addition and garage, doing some fun stuff on it. So you’ll get to see it for season 3.”

Bynum also answered the fan question, “Will you ever go to other cities to help build up neighborhoods”, telling that follower, “I love this idea. I think it would be fun to try Baltimore, New Orleans, there’s a lot of places that would be really great to work like that.”

Bynum and Thomas have previously opened up about how they met, fell in love with each other, and fell in love with Detroit, a city they had never been to. They met while living in Colorado, where Thomas was finishing his Ph.D. in engineering at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Neither of us had ever been to Michigan before we moved here,” Bynum told Pride Source in April 2021, “Detroit kind of has, you know, a little bit of a reputation, and so when we moved here, we were a little scared. But almost immediately we realized how amazing Detroit is, and how kind and loving.”

When Does ‘Bargain Block’ Return for Season 3?

Bynum teased one project that fans can expect to see in season 3 of “Bargain Block” (which HGTV announced in a November 2022 press release, a couple of months after season 2 finished airing on the network), and a few questions later he revealed the season 3 premiere date with his followers.

“Season 3 starts back August 9,” Bynum said in a video response to one fan’s question about the return date.

This is the latest season premiere “Bargain Block” has seen yet, with the first season premiering on April 14, 2021, and running into June of that year, and the second season beginning in June 2022 and running into August.

