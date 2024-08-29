Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Share Premiere Updates for ‘Different’ ‘Bargain Block’ Season

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will be back on the network soon, with the season premiere of “Bargain Block” airing on Wednesday, September 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

One week out from the premiere date, the “Bargain Block” boys each took to social media with updates for fans and to get excited for the new crop of 15 episodes (including a 5-episode New Orleans-based spinoff).

“We’re just a few days away from season 4!!!!! It’s been an epic season to film. I cannot wait til everyone sees what we’ve been up to! Some very good stuff. September 4th at 9pm new @bargainblock and our [‘House Hunters’] episode follows!” Bynum captioned his August 29 post, filled with photos of himself, Thomas, and their realtor friend Shea Whitfield.

Evan Thomas Explains How the New Season Will Be ‘Different’ From Past Seasons

In his own post from August 28, Thomas reminded fans that the new season of “Bargain Block” will be structured differently from past seasons to incorporate the “Bargain Block: New Orleans” spinoff.

“This season will be a bit different. You will see the story of the expansion of our business as we take our model to the Big Easy. We will start in Detroit for the first 5 episodes, where you will see us renovate more Detroit homes in our typical neighborhoods,” Thomas explained in his caption. “As winter comes, we begin toying with the idea of NOLA as a winter escape. ‘Bargain Block: New Orleans’ will then be shown for 5 weeks as we try to figure out a new market and bring our model down South. NOLA may be called the Big Easy, but this expansion was anything but 🥵. We’ll then finish the last 5 episodes back in Detroit. That’s a total of 15 episodes!”

Thomas also noted that the New Orleans spinoff would be categorized under its own title, so fans may need to check their DVR to make sure both series are set to record.

Fans were thrilled to hear that “Bargain Block” would be back so soon, and took to Thomas’s comment section with their praise.

“We’ve been watching previous seasons, waiting patiently. 15- that’s a gift! Thank you, HGTV, for showcasing our favorite show,” one user wrote.

“Thanks for the heads up about two different titles. I would’ve been upset if I missed any episodes! 👍,” another user shared.

“I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS!!!!!!!!! I swear I’ve watched every episode at least five times, I love you three (well, five including Shea’s hubby and sweet Beau). It’s definitely my favorite show. YAAAAAAAAY! 😁 😁 😁 😁 😁 😁 😁,” a third fan added.

Evan Thomas & Shea Whitfield Celebrated Their Birthdays Ahead of ‘Bargain Block’ Return

Bynum and Thomas were able to take some time to relax and celebrate Thomas’ birthday ahead of their new season premiere.

In an August 19 post, Bynum shared photos of the couple, writing, “Happy Birthday to my handsome man!! We’ve shared a great number of adventures and I’ve loved every second of it. No matter what you can always find a way to make me smile. I hope I can do the same for you always. I love you @emuralit and I hope this is the best birthday yet!”

Their time hasn’t been all relaxing, however, as four days later they worked on their show while celebrating Whitfield’s birthday, as Thomas revealed in an August 24 post. “Happy birthday Shea!!! Leos all day 🦁 🦁 Sorry you had to work on Bargain Block on your bday 😜. But could be worse, at least you get to hang with us! Love ya girl!” he captioned his post.

