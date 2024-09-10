Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Major ‘Bargain Block’ Ratings Win

HGTV brought back two fan-favorite shows, “Unsellable Houses” and “Bargain Block”, on Wednesday, September 4, and in a September 9 press release, the network revealed that premiere night was a huge ratings success. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis’s “Unsellable Houses” brought in over 2 million viewers, and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’s “Bargain Block” followed it up with over 2.4 million.

Bynum and Thomas each took to their Instagram story on September 9 to celebrate their viewcount, which ranked as the highest-rated Wednesday night for HGTV in nearly two years.

“Thanks for tuning in y’all! This was just a warm up. Much better episodes this season to come, and of course NOLA 😍 😍,” Thomas wrote in his post, with Bynum sharing the press release with a simple, “🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰.”

HGTV Shares New Details on ‘Bargain Block: New Orleans’

High Noon Entertainment, the production company behind both “Bargain Block” and “Unsellable Houses”, took to Instagram on September 9 with its own post celebrating the big night for the network’s ratings.

“Congratulations to the ‘Unsellable Houses’ and ‘Bargain Block’ crew on HGTV’s highest rated Wednesday and thank you to our dedicated audience for tuning in 👏 🏆 🎬 🏡 ❗,” the production company’s caption read.

High Noon Entertainment is also responsible for the upcoming “Bargain Block: New Orleans” spinoff series, that will see Bynum and Thomas travel down to Louisiana to complete some renovation projects. Thomas has previously confirmed that the five “New Orleans” episodes will play out in the middle of the current 10-episode “Bargain Block” season, giving fans 15 weeks of content from the Detroit-based design couple.

In a September 5 update, the network shared more details on the mini-series. HGTV confirmed that the new series will see “Keith and Evan revitalize a block full of dilapidated houses in The Big Easy. They’ll be dancing in a Mardi Gras parade and enjoying a crawfish boil, along with other vibrant local experiences!”

Bynum and Thomas will also be consulting their go-to realtor and close friend Shea Whitfield while away in New Orleans.

Evan Thomas Says ‘Bargain Block’ Premiere House Wasn’t Finished in Time

On September 5, Thomas shared a post dedicated to the “Fairytale House” that he and Bynum completed in their new season premiere. The post was filled with photos of the compeleted home, with Thomas confirming some details about the design in his caption, writing, “Keith was inspired by the original round front door for the theme of this house. While we couldn’t save the actual door, we were able to build a new one that is giving alllll the fairytale vibes!”

One fan noticed an extra detail on the home’s exterior that didn’t make the show, commenting, “Last night’s show didn’t let us see the finished porch with banister. This is so much better! We loved this fairytale house.”

“Yeah it wasn’t finished in time lol,” Thomas responded with a laugh.

“Keith, Evan & Shea I am glad to see you back on! Last night didn’t disappoint and I am happy to see the railing around the porch. I said last night something was missing and that was it! The three of you make me laugh. Your chemistry is amazing!!!” another user wrote, praising the designers’ efforts.

