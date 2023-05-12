HGTV Announces ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time

Kim Wolfe returns for eight new episodes of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?.” Season 2 of the HGTV series premieres on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, the network announced in a press release.

“The designer, home renovator and busy mom of three will use her expert skills to help clients who hastily bought their home at first sight but now regret their decision.” according to the series description. “Armed with tough tenacity and smart ingenuity, Kim will get her hands dirty during every phase of the renovation and bring her design vision to life for each property. Ultimately, she’ll save these families stuck in lifeless spaces overrun by dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential and help them finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home.”

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?,” which premiered in March 2022, was an instant hit. HGTV reported its first season garnered 15.4 million viewers. The network announced its renewal in September 2022.

“‘Building Roots’ and ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ performed well right out of the gate,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala said in a press release at the time of its renewal. “Their success contributed to the more than 50 million viewers who tuned in to HGTV in the second quarter, confirming that we should order more episodes of these series for next year’s programming slate.”

Wolfe stars alongside her husband Bryan. The couple share three kids – Michael, 9, August, 8 and Walt, 6.

“This season, Kim will meet more overwhelmed clients desperate to salvage their homes, with issues ranging from misplaced steps and impractical kitchens to structural nightmares and unusable square footage,” HGTV teased in a press release. “Wish lists in hand, Kim will create open floorplans, modern kitchens, luxurious main suites and bathrooms, and needed storage areas that will transform the families’ everyday lives. She’ll also incorporate custom touches into the stunning overhauls, including a handmade shuffleboard table, a mid-century style breeze block wall, and specially designed steel and glass interior doors.”

Kim Wolfe Says Being a ‘Yes Guy’ Led to Her HGTV Show

The 40-year-old explained on Instagram that being a “yes guy” eventually led to her own HGTV show.

“3 years ago @highnoon asked me if I’d be interested in renovating 7 houses in 24 weeks for @hgtv so of course, I just said yes!” Wolfe captioned the Instagram post. “I look back on confident, naive 3 year agos me, and feel endeared to her. I of course could not know all the things this experience would be, and it was such A THING, more humbling moments and wild moments than I can count. I was blown by all the incredible families and our crews who came alongside us to help bring this thing across the finish line. It took a ton of grit, and a lot of grace.”

Kim Wolfe Credits ‘Survivor’ for Igniting Her Passion in Design

Wolfe owns the Texas-based interior design firm, Wolfe Home. The firm’s website says she specializes in “livable, one of a kind spaces that are unfussy and effortlessly hip.”

She credits her “Survivor One World” win and the accompanying $1 million grand prize for her career in interior design. Wolfe explained to HGTV, “My husband and I bought our first house [with the money], which was a 1940s home in need of total restoration. It was the first real construction project I worked on.”

Design became Wolfe’s passion. As HGTV explained, the couple purchased, moved into and renovated four houses within eight years. Eventually, her husband convinced her to pursue design professionally.

“He was like, ‘How about you do this professionally and stop making our family move every time you want to try a new tile?’” Wolfe told HGTV. “And so that was really kind of the birth of this as a career for me.”

