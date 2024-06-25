Kim Wolfe Shares ‘Passion Project’ After Losing Sight of Important Family Detail

HGTV star Kim Wolfe has finished her new home. The “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” host took to Instagram on June 24 to share her and her husband Bryan Wolfe’s journey to finishing a renovation on their new family home in San Antonio.

“Almost exactly a year ago we finished filming season 2 of ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ During the two years that we filmed the 15 renovations for other families in San Antonio, my own family was living in a rental that very much did not feel like a home to us. And I think I personally lost sight of how important that was, to have a great home for our family, ironically since I was preaching that to everyone else,” Kim explained in a voiceover in her video post.

“That feeling when a house turns into a home… 🫶🏼⁠ Stay tuned more of this passion project I’m excited to share with everyone!” Kim captioned the post.

Kim Wolfe Shares First-Look at Finished Family Home

Kim went on to share how she and Bryan, “prioritized getting a great house and this last year we took on a little split-level bungalow in San Antonio, Texas, which is our home, and have been working tirelessly on making it the home that we so badly needed. It’s not huge, but it is great, and we poured a lot of love into it and I’m so excited to share with you the finished product. We just moved in and are absolutely loving it and I can’t wait to show you the transformation.”

Kim’s post was filled with photos and videos of the things she described in her voiceover, including shots of the couple’s children helping with the demo on their new split-level, and some behind-the-scenes clips from “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” season 2.

Although fans and friends were only given a glimpse at the finished split-level renovation, many took to Kim’s comment section to share their thoughts.

“That’s awesome, Kim! Congratulations! Seriously cannot wait to see it! 👏 ❤️,” one user wrote.

“So excited for you! We always are the worst at what we do professionally aren’t we? They say that nurses and doctors are the worst patients lol I can’t wait to see the outcome as stressful as it is to build or remodel. It’s exciting once the process is moving along. Our house is finally framed! Will be back to the store soon to get more things,” another user added, relating to Kim’s message.

“Go San Antonio 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 I hope this is on HGTV and a 3rd season love this 🔥 🔥,” a third user added.

Is ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Coming Back for Season 3?

Fans weren’t the only ones asking about a third season, as fellow HGTV star Brian Kleinschmidt commented, “Congrats!!! Please tell me this will be an episode for next Season. 🙌.”

While HGTV has not made any official announcements about a new season of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” Kim let fans in on the plan in a February 20 Instagram post after season 2 finished airing on the network. “That’s a wrap on season 2! It was an amazing season, and one I’m very proud of. Rumor has it, a season 3 may be in the works… stay tuned. 😉,” Kim wrote at the time.

