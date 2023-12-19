Kim Wolfe Compares Filming HGTV Show With Playing ‘Survivor’

It’s no secret that before landing her HGTV series “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”, host Kim Wolfe had some experience on reality television. The host of the San Antonio, Texas-based renovation series first caught national attention when she competed on, and won, “Survivor: One World”, the 24th season of the hit CBS competition show.

As she prepares for the second season of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” to air on the network (starting Tuesday, December 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern), the host spoke with TV Insider about filming the new season and how her time in Samoa competing on “Survivor” prepared her for her HGTV series.

“I think ‘Survivor’ is such a tricky intro to TV. There is a lot of anxiety waiting and watching those episodes to see what happened and what got said you don’t know about and if you’re going to look crazy,” Wolfe shared, “I learned a lot about how to stay at peace with myself and how to do work I’m proud of and rest in that. I think it takes confidence in what you’re doing to weather a TV career well. I think Survivor set me up to enjoy this more than I would if I hadn’t done that.”

Kim Wolfe Compares HGTV Fans & ‘Survivor’ Fans

When speaking about the difference in fan bases from HGTV to “Survivor”, Wolfe told the outlet, “I feel ‘Survivor’ fans are meaner. Not all of them, but I think it’s more of a contentious experience with ‘Survivor’. With HGTV, everyone is happy. So far, night and day experience. I also think with ‘Survivor’, I met so many people because I traveled and did charity events and interacted with ‘Survivor’ superfans. The level of intensity around that show. There is nothing like it.”

TV Insider also asked Wolfe which of her fellow HGTV hosts she thought could make it far if they were to play “Survivor”. She shared, “Kim Myles is very clever and has a way of making friends with everyone. I also think Jasmine Roth would do well. She is quiet, well-spoken, and smart. She doesn’t over-assert herself and come out super flashy.” Wolfe also guessed that Ty Pennington would fare well given his social prowess and love for nature.

Although she had high hopes for Myles, Roth, and Pennington, Wolfe wasn’t afraid to be honest about which stars she didn’t think would do well, either.

“Rico [León] from ‘Rico to the Rescue’, no way. That guy would be gone first tribal council,” Wolfe shared, later adding, “I don’t think Alison Victoria would do well at all. I only say that about Alison because she is super outspoken. She would make a great character, but I don’t think she would make it to the end.”

Kim Wolfe Shares Memories From Her Time on ‘Survivor’

The 45th season of “Survivor” is set to air its finale episode on December 20, and during the season, Wolfe shared a throwback from her time on the island to social media.

“In honor of the #Survivor auction coming back, let’s take a trip down memory lane to when I spent $40 on a shower 😉,” Wolfe captioned a November 15 Instagram video of the “Survivor Auction” from her first season. During the auction, Wolfe and her castmates were given chances to outbid each other for rewards. While the prizes were mostly food-based, Wolfe got the chance to take a shower and brush her teeth, two things she hadn’t done in 26 days.

READ NEXT: Page Turner Opens Up About Loss of Her ‘First Love’