Kim Wolfe Takes Bigger Risks in ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Season 2

HGTV is airing the season two premiere of Kim Wolfe’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” on Tuesday, December 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern after it was pushed back multiple times from its originally planned June 2023 release.

In an interview with TV Insider, Wolfe opened up about the new season, and what fans can expect from the eight new episodes.

Hear what Wolfe had to say below.

Kim Wolfe Learned From Her 1st Season

Wolfe opened up to TV Insider about what she learned after finishing her first season of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” She told the outlet, “I think personally I learned that a lot of people’s favorite spaces from the first season were spaces where we took risks and did something more dramatic and edgy. I took liberties knowing that. The risks paid off across the board.”

One thing that helped enable Wolfe to take these bigger risks was her team size. According to the HGTV star and “Survivor” champion, “In season one, it was me, one other girl, and [my husband] Bryan. In season two, we had a team of 10 people. We had seven builders in season two rather than two. It enabled everything to run so much more smoothly.”

When asked about the types of properties she worked on for season two, Wolfe told the outlet that her new projects were “[endlessly] challenging and tricky” but great ways for her to gain experience.

“What I get excited about is the people,” Wolfe added. “It’s what brings me great energy meeting these homeowners and figuring out who they are and what they want to happen. Then I will give them the very best version of what they want through my design lens. It’s eight families, eight houses, and different styles. The houses don’t look the same at all.”

While Wolfe added that a lot of the season two homes are ranchers that are more typical in the San Antonio area where she (and her show) are based, they had some unique homes to work on as well, including a home with “eight paint colors on the outside” and a lake house outside of town.

Kim Wolfe’s Children Set to Appear on ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

In her interview, Wolfe also spoke about having her children on camera with her, and made a comparison to another pair of HGTV hosts.

“It’s the opposite of Nate [Berkus] and Jeremiah [Brent]. I watch their show and their kids are dressed beautifully with beautiful loafers walking down a street. My kids are on skateboards in a gas station parking lot with no shoes on drinking Big Red,” Wolfe said. “I think it’s a very authentic representation of who we are as a family. We’ll see what that looks like.”

The Wolfes share three children, a son Michael (9), a daughter August (8), and a younger son Walt (7). Although Wolfe is not a frequent poster on Instagram, she shared a video of a bike outing with her children in October 2023 and has shared many other posts with her children over the past few months.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Says ‘Best Episodes Ever’ Coming Up on ‘Home Town’