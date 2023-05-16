Kristin Chenoweth Is ‘Legit Nervous’ in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Kristin Chenoweth is trading in her microphone for power tools in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.” The Broadway star joins Drew and Jonathan Scott in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

“Are you legit nervous about what we’re about to do?” Jonathan asks Chenoweth in the clip. She responds, “Yeah, I’m legit nervous. I’d rather play Carnegie Hall.”

The “Wicked” actress quipped about the famed venue, “It’s just a place I play around, okay?”

In the preview, the “Property Brothers” stars help Chenoweth use a reciprocating saw to cut into outdated built-ins around a fireplace.

“Well this should be a walking disaster but not with those two in charge,” Chenoweth says in a confessional. “I know they have my back and that made me feel safe enough to pick up a knife, basically a drilling knife.”

The 54-year-old runs off as the shelves come tumbling down.

“Where’d she go?” Drew joked in the preview. Jonathan added,“We’re going to call that the ‘Kristin’ from now on. Demo and disappear.”

“I forgot this is hard stuff but it’s for the cause,” she added in a confessional.

“Celebrity IOU” follows the Scotts as they help stars surprise their loved ones with home renovations. The HGTV series has become a fan-favorite since its 2020 debut. The network reported its last season drew in more than 14.2 million viewers.

“Screen and stage superstar Kristin Chenoweth enlists Drew and Jonathan Scott to gift her cherished property managers with a five-star home makeover. Kristin considers them part of her family and will do whatever it takes to deliver an unforgettable surprise,” according to the episode description.

Jonathan Scott Says They ‘Ugly Cry’ in Every Episode

“Celebrity IOU” is a chance for some of the biggest actors, musicians, comedians and reality stars to give back.

“The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine—they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others,” Jonathan said in a press release. “Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that’s why we all ugly cry at every episode.”

Drew added in the press release, “With each new season, we continue to be amazed at the celebrities’ strong design eye. They all put in the time to make the renovations perfect for the recipients, and working on these projects together is both fun and challenging. And, above all, the stories are just so heartfelt.”

Kristin Chenoweth Joins a Star-Studded Lineup

The series has seen stars like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Kris Jenner and Snoop Dogg get their hands dirty to give back to their nearest and dearest. This season is no different, with Chenoweth joining a star-studded lineup that includes Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts and Heidi Klum

The twins spoke with People about this season, revealing the former host of “The Tonight Show” showed up despite being injured.

“He still had a broken collarbone, and he showed up to work,” Drew told People. “No painkillers, no complaints. He was still recovering, and he got in there and did the demolition.”

Leno was left with third-degree burns in November 2022, after one of the cars in his garage burst into flames, reported NBC News. He suffered another setback just months later, getting in a motorcycle accident in January 2023. As the comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

The “Brother vs. Brother” stars were also impressed by Henson. Jonathan told People that the “Empire” actress was a “wrecking machine” who always beat them to the construction site.

“She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she’s like, ‘You don’t need those shovels. You don’t need any of that jackhammer that you have,” Jonathan told the outlet. “I’ll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done.’”

“Kristin Chenoweth’s Multi-Generational Gift” premieres on HGTV on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Drew & Jonathan Scott Tease ‘Moments of Humanity’ on ‘Celebrity IOU’