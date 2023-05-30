Kristin Davis Learns ‘Amazing’ New Skill in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Kristin Davis gets her hands dirty in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.” The actress joins Jonathan Scott in a sneak peek, repainting the home of a close friend.

“We want to make sure everything is beautiful so we’re getting rid of the blue,” Jonathan said in the clip. “We’re giving it a light and peppery color palette. It’s going to be night and day.”

Donning coveralls, work boots and goggles, Jonathan shows the “Sex and the City” star how to properly spray paint the home. Looking at her work, Davis chimes in, “Very nice. I love it.”

As Davis admitted in a confessional, “Amazing, I never in a million years thought that I would actually be spray painting. I’ve never done that in my life.”

After finishing one wall, the “Property Brothers” host turned his nozzle on Davis. She retaliated, declaring, “You stop. I’m going to get you.”

Davis is the latest star to partner with Drew and Jonathan Scott. On “Celebrity IOU,” Hollywood stars join the twins to surprise their loved ones with a home renovation. The series continues to be a fan-favorite, with HGTV reporting its last season garnered more than 14.2 million viewers.

“Iconic actress Kristin Davis jumps into the world of demo and design to surprise her close friend and fellow single mom with a dream home renovation,” according to the episode description. “She brings in Drew and Jonathan Scott to give the ultimate thank you by transforming the home inside and out!”

Kristin Davis Joins a Star-Studded Lineup

Some of the biggest stars in acting, music, comedy and reality television have joined the Scotts on “Celebrity IOU,” including A-listers like Kris Jenner, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Snoop Dogg.

Davis is among a star-studded lineup this season. As HGTV announced, she joins Glenn Close, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts, Kristin Chenoweth and Heidi Klum.

“You get to see what these celebrities are like when they’re not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet,” Jonathan told People. “It’s those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they’re giving back to.”

The 45-year-old admitted in a press release that they “ugly cry at every episode.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Were Impressed by Jay Leno & Taraji P. Henson

Drew and Jonathan were especially impressed by two of this season’s stars. Speaking with People, they noted Leno’s “work ethic” and called Henson a “wrecking machine.”

Speaking of Leno, Drew explained to the publication that “He still had a broken collarbone, and he showed up to work. No painkillers, no complaints. He was still recovering, and he got in there and did the demolition.”

The former host of “The Tonight Show” was left with third-degree burns in November 2022, after one of the cars in his garage burst into flames, reported NBC News. Leno faced another setback just months later, getting in a motorcycle accident in January 2023. As the comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

As for the “Empire” actress, Jonathan told People, “She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she’s like, ‘You don’t need those shovels. You don’t need any of that jackhammer that you have. I’ll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done.”

“Kristin Davis’ Dream Home Surprise” premieres on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. New episodes of “Celebrity IOU” air every Monday on HGTV.

