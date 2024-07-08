Kristina Crestin Closes Chapter on ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Season 3

HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” season 3 came to an end when its finale aired on June 11, and nearly one month later co-star Kristina Crestin is saying goodbye to season 3.

“And thats a wrap on this 3rd Season of Farmhouse Fixer @hgtv! Last house of the season,” Crestin wrote in the caption of a July 4 Instagram post. “Its just like Thanksgiving dinner – all that prep and its done in 20 minutes! We started casting this season November 2022 and its amazing how all over a years worth of work for so many hard working talented folks is done in 8 quick episodes. Thank you all for following along with us this season!”

Crestin’s post was complete with photos of the final home renovation she and “Farmhouse Fixer” host and New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight had finished for season 3.

Fans Wonder When ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Will Return

Fans shared their thoughts on the latest season with Crestin, with comments on her post reading, “Many congrats on another excellent season! 👏,” and “Really knocked it out of the park this season! I love finally getting to see people fix up quirky old New England homes again.”

One user was very complimentary, commenting, “I’m so glad you were introduced to us on HGTV. You have become one of my favorite designers,” with Crestin replying, “well you just made my morning!”

While season 3 just ended, some fans were already ready for a new set of episodes, with other fan comments reading, “That went too fast! You all did a wonderful job again this year, and there were so many beautiful homes,” and “I know this is a lot of hard work for u all, and it shows; all the talent! Amazing. However, i still want more. Can u guys do more episodes, PLEASE?”

HGTV has not yet made any announcement on the future of “Farmhouse Fixer”, although Knight scared fans in a May 2024 post about the series. Knight wrote on Instagram, “Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series,” alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from set, although he later edited his post’s caption to “Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series before heading out on tour!” after fans wondered if he meant the show was ending for good.

“Just Season 3 or ever??” one fan commented, with Knight replying, “we shall see. Maybe forever maybe not. Depends where the future takes me.”

Jonathan Knight’s ‘Camp Revamp’ Spinoff is Now Airing

While “Farmhouse Fixer” may be over, the network is currently airing Knight’s spinoff series “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp”. The four-episode series began in June 2024 and is set to end on July 9. “Camp Revamp” follows Knight as he works to renovate an abandoned lakeside campground in New England, with the goal of turning it into a vacation destination. Along the way, he is getting help from his brother and NKOTB bandmate Jordan as well as his husband, Harley.

“I’m taking a huge risk to pursue a dream I’ve been chasing,” Knight said in the network’s press release about the spinoff. “These types of properties are rare. And this is the one. It’s now or never and it’s all on me. My money, my designs, my problems. But the reward… that’s all mine, too.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Shares She Wanted to ‘Crawl Into Bed & Cry’ Heading Into Family Vacation