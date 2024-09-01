Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Announce ‘Big Changes’ to Storefront

HGTV stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis first opened their Snohomish, Washington Lamb & Co. storefront as a result of their HGTV show’s popularity. Now, in an August 26 Instagram post, they confirmed they were making some changes to their setup.

“Big changes are happing here at Lamb & Co! Our first street storefront is transforming into an organic industrial dream workspace for our agents!!” the “Rock the Block” champions captioned their post on the Lamb & Company account. “Don’t worry our storefront isn’t going anywhere, now at this location you will be able to experience even more of Lamb & Co. all in one spot!”

The duo explained more about their planned transformation in the video post, telling viewers that in the next 15 days, they planned to build an office space for their real estate company in the same building as the storefront, with glass windows dividing the two spaces. The plan was to turn the location into a “one-stop shop” for fans and real estate clients.

Lyndsay Lamb Explains the Vision for the New Space

Lamb shared another video on August 31 where she walked through the storefront and explained some of the ideas and inspirations behind the storefront makeover.

“The front half will stay the store, so absolutely come and visit still, but then you’ll be able to — envision with me — walk through some beautiful, black, iron glass doors,” Lamb explained. “I want it to feel a little bit like a greenhouse. It’s gonna be that organic industrial feel. I’ve got some beautiful plants coming in, obviously for that organic, that will wrap all throughout the beams in the space.”

Fans were excited to see the finished product, with comments coming in on Lamb’s post and the Lamb & Company post from August 26.

“Very cool!! I’ll be back visiting in Washington in the next couple of weeks, looking forward to checking it out! I’m sure it will be beautiful 🤩,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations on your new space!!! Can’t wait to see the beautiful space completed!” another user added.

“You girls just never stop building!!! Can’t wait for your new season!!” a third fan shared.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis are Ready for ‘Unsellable Houses’ Season 5

The twin realtors are reworking their office space at the same time that they are preparing for the “Unsellable Houses” season 5 premiere to hit the network.

HGTV announced in July 2024 that “Unsellable Houses” would return on Wednesday, September 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern, and in the days leading up to their premiere, the twins are counting down the days and looking back at past moments from their show. “With less than just one week until the premier of #unsellablehouses I thought it would be fun to post a little #throwback of my fav houses from each of our previous seasons! Starting with season 4…I’m still obsessing over this #simpleoasis home. Fun fact- the buyers of this home wanted to buy ALL of the staging (even the butt couch🤭),” Lamb wrote in an August 29 Instagram post.

Davis shared a screengrab from the upcoming season on August 29, writing, “Consider this your FIRST official sneak peek into season 5 of #unsellablehouses Lyndsay and I CANNOT WAIT for you to see this first house 🏡 6 Days left until the premier of SEASON 5 🎉 🎉 🎉.”

