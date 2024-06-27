Leanne Ford Announces 1st Design Book

HGTV star Leanne Ford has announced her first design book. The “Restored by the Fords” and “Home Again With the Fords” star shared the news in a June 27 Instagram post, letting fans know that her book, “The Slow Down”, “will officially be released October 1st, 2024 and is now available for preorder!!!”

Ford also noted in her post that “The Slow Down” took four years to come to life. “I can’t begin to tell you how happy I feel to get this thing out of my brain and into the world. ‘The Slow Down’ is an ode to the quieter way of life we have consciously settled into and the house that has become our shelter from the storm. This is the story of how we found it, how we love it, and, most importantly, what we DID to it! (And didn’t!) It’s my very own ‘Under The Tuscan Sun’ story.”

While this is her first design book, Leanne already has one book out, “Work in Progress”, which she co-wrote with her brother Steve.

Leanne Ford Shares Her Source of Inspiration

Ford shared some of the inspiration behind her book as well, writing, “‘The Slow Down’ is a love letter to old homes, to quiet living, AND, funny enough, to a girl after my own heart, Elsie de Wolfe. As I was reading her book, ‘A House in Good Taste,’ cover to cover, devouring and underlining every word, idea and Elsie-ism, while at the same time working on my house AND this book, it felt like she was chiming in to the party — offering up her take on design from the very same year my house was being built and first decorated.”

Fans couldn’t hold their excitement in, sharing their thoughts on Ford’s new book in her comment section. “Soooooo ridiculously proud and continually inspired by you 😍 Thank you for showing us all what we can shift and improve and that there is another way to live ❤️ a slower and yummier life,” one user wrote.

“Cannot wait to get my hands on a copy of this baby! I may or may not already have a spot for it on my coffee table… 😂 🤷🏻‍♀️,” another user added.

Ford ended her post with a message to her fans, sharing that her, “hope is that ‘The Slow Down’ inspires you to relax, to find your version of easy living, (mine still involves construction, mind you…) and to maybe design ‘with a lighter touch’ when possible and enjoy the beauty that life, time, and history brings to a space. This book welcomes you into my home, and truly, into my most personal project yet. I couldn’t be happier to share it with you. I can only hope I made Elsie proud.”

Leanne Ford Has a Magazine

“The Slow Down” is not Ford’s only publishing project that she’s been working on in the past few years, as she launched a magazine, “FEEL FREE”, in September 2022. “The reality is that it’s an art magazine that’s centered in home. It really isn’t a home magazine. I’m forging my own path,” Ford told People at the time of her magazine’s launch.

Since its inception, “FEEL FREE” has released five issues, with Ford gracing the inaugural issue’s cover, and stars including Diane Keaton and Rashida Jones gracing the covers of subsequent issues.

