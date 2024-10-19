Leslie Davis Details Health Scare in Latest Post

HGTV star Leslie Davis is pushing fans to get themselves checked. The “Unsellable Houses” host took to Instagram on October 18 to share a health update with fans.

“🩷 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month 🩷 Recently I went in for a standard mammogram and they found some suspicious tissue and calcification so I had to go back for a biopsy,” Davis wrote in her post’s caption. “These procedures and appointments can seem very scary so I am so lucky to have my amazing support system 💕 Thankfully my biopsy came back normal and now we have a solid plan for preventative care in the future to continue to monitor. Remember all my beautiful friends to take care of your tatats ◡̈.”

Davis’s post included a selfie with her twin sister and HGTV co-host Lyndsay Lamb, as well as a few snapshots from her mammogram and follow up appointments.

HGTV Star Sends Encouragement to Leslie Davis

Davis’s comment section was filled with messages from her fans and followers thanking her for pushing others to check after themselves and congratulating her on the clean bill of health.

“Love you friend! So thankful for normal results. ❤️ ❤️,” Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” commented.

“So glad to hear everything came back normal! I have been fighting this for the past 4 years… hugs to y’all 🩷,” a fan added.

“Just had my mammogram as well – super important!! Take care of your girls !! 🥰 love you ladies as well ! Love from Canada 🇨🇦 🍁,” an international user shared.

“🎯 Bullseye! 100% started them at 40 and now I am in my mid 60’s. Over the years I had some issues, but they always figured out what it was! Prevention for your health care in all areas is everything! 💯 👍 Preventative health care! Annual mammograms and physicals!” a third fan wrote.

Leslie Davis Looks Forward to Spending Time With Family

Lamb and Davis sat down for a “Twin Chat” with HGTV, shared on the network’s YouTube channel on October 14, and opened up about some things they are looking forward to in the coming year.

“This next year, gosh, I don’t know, there’s so much going on in life right now. I’m trying to really stay focused on the boys [my sons],” Davis shared. “I have two boys still in school, a 19-year-old that is now graduated and in heavy equipment operating. Same age as [Lamb’s son] Miles, so I think just really enjoying the moment right now of the sports and the dinners together and all of the practices and just really being with the kids. I’m trying to soak that in and enjoy that because it goes so fast.”

Leslie shared photos of her oldest son, Kyler, on October 12, with an update about his work going into heavy equipment operating. “So proud of my oldest Kyler!! If you watched this weeks episode you know he headed off to school this year for heavy machine operating! I couldn’t be more proud of him ❤️ ❤️,” Davis wrote.

