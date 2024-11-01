Fans Cracking Up Over Leslie Davis’ Son in Latest Home Video

HGTV stars Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are both proud boy moms. In an October 31 Instagram post, Davis shared clip of one of her three boys at a high school football game, and fans couldn’t help but laugh over his hilarious touchdown dance in the comment section.

“I can’t believe I got this on video! Love this kid!” Davis wrote alongside the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip of her son celebrating with his team. Davis clarified in the video, “No, my kid is NOT the one with the incredible touchdown… He is the one doing the worm mid-field afterwards.”

“Haha that is awesome! I am sure the crowd was loving him just as much as the touchdown!” one fan commented on the post.

Fans Loved Leslie Davis’ Touchdown Dance Video

More followers chimed into Davis’ comment section raving about her son’s dancing skills. “Omg!!!! I was there and MISSED the worm and spent the rest of the night trying to figure out what happened!!?? 😂 but that was some touchdown 👍,” one user wrote.

“Come clean, Leslie, you would have done the same thing! lol He has style 😎,” another fan added.

“HAHAHA oh my gosh I just cracked up watching this 🤣 👏🏻 🎉,” a third fan shared.

“My 9yo grandson keeps watching this video. I told he he’d def be the one doing the worm,” another user wrote.

Davis married her high school sweetheart Jacob and together they have three boys, Kyler, Cash, and Cole. While Kyler has graduated high school and entered the world of heavy machine operating, as Davis confirmed in an October 12 Instagram post, she did not clarify which of her younger boys was doing the worm in her latest video.

Davis shared photos from a recent trip to the pumpkin patch with her younger boys in an October 14 post. “Soaking up the last bit of fall sunshine this weekend in the BEST way 😍 🎃 I even convinced Owen to let me bring his kiddos along, might I say all these boys are the cutest pumpkins in the patch,” Davis captioned the photos. Owen is Davis and Lamb’s new go-to contractor for “Unsellable Houses”, having joined their on-camera team in season 4.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Reveal Their Halloween 2024 Costumes

Lamb and Davis got into the Halloween spirit in an October 31 Instagram post, where Lamb wrote, “Rumor has it the @lambandcompany storefront & real estate office is haunted….people say they have SEEN ghosts throughout the entire building 👻 The latest spotting said they saw two figures ghouling around the office, shopping & even getting froyo.”

Lamb’s video showed her and her twin sister taking part in a recent social media trend that sees people dressing up as bedsheet ghosts with sunglasses and doing photoshoots in costume. Lamb took her ghost look to the next level by wearing her regular glasses instead of shades, and tying the bedsheet around the bun on top of her head while she and her sister “haunted” their office.

“It’s the bun for me 👻,” one fan commented.

