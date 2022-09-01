New HGTV Hit Show Granted Second Season

HGTV said “Yeah!” to a second season of “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” The titular rapper, producer and DJ will return for more “startlingly unconventional renovations,” the network announced.

“During the new season, Lil Jon, alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, will push his creative vision to bold new heights, maxing out homes with over-the-top features that wow homeowners and fans alike,” according to a press release.

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” will return for eight new episodes in Spring 2023, airing on HGTV and streaming on discovery+. HGTV reported that the first season, which premiered in May 2022, garnered more than 12.7 million viewers.

“I’m excited to be back!” Lil Jon said in the announcement. “Ready to give people more unique ideas and go even bigger for season two! Yeahhhhh!”

“The first season of ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ had millions of fans on the edge of their seats watching Lil Jon show us his out-of-the-box, over-the-top designs,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch added. “The new season will see him and Anitra crank up their remarkable creativity even more.”

Mecadon celebrated the news on Instagram, announcing the show is casting for its next season. As her video stated, “We’re back! Atlanta wouldn’t it be cool if… we did this to your house?”

Lil Jon ‘Fell in Love’ With Design While Renovating His Own Home

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lil Jon and Mecadon have known each other for five years, becoming acquainted when the rapper was renovating his own home. He reached out to the designer after watching her on DIY Network’s “Mega Dens.”

“I just really fell in love with doing this by putting my house together and pushing the limits of what I could do,” he told the outlet. “In my house, I wanted to create this 100-year-old tequila bar. So I had to find someone to figure out how to make the walls look like concrete that’s crumbling a little bit, like it’s super old.”

The 50-year-old revealed it was Mecadon’s husband, Adam, who said they should take their good working relationship to television. Lil Jon noted, “And so we ended up shooting a pilot, and a couple years later, HGTV picked it up.”

Mecadon added that Lil Jon’s creativity made him “naturally good in this world.”

As she told The Hollywood Reporter, “He did his research; he was watching the shows; he was making what we call inspiration boards and taking notes. His wife [Nicole] had a giant binder, and he would send me a barrage of like, ‘I saw this on Etsy.’ ‘I saw this on Pinterest.’ ‘I was here in Morocco.’ ‘I was here in Dubai.’ And I’m going, ‘Oh, my God.’ He has a vision, which is kind of rare.”

Lil Jon Showed Off a Different Side

Lil Jon shares a different side of himself in “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” As Mecadon told The Hollywood Reporter, “The Celebrity Apprentice” alum can be “reserved” and “detail-oriented.”

“People just look at me as the crazy guy screaming, but you can’t be like that all the time,” he explained to the publication. “I’m not like that 24 hours a day.”

READ NEXT: Ben Napier Shows Off ‘Skills’ in ‘Girl Dad’ Post