HGTV Announces New Show Starring Rapper Lil Jon

“Torn Down for What” is more than just a playful twist on Lil Jon’s famous song. According to The New Yorker, it was also the working title for the rapper’s upcoming home renovation show debuting this summer on HGTV. It has since been renamed Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

HGTV announced the news on May 18, teasing the Grammy winner will present homeowners with “startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” the DJ is quoted in a press release. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? will premiere a little more than a year after HGTV entered the streaming game with Discovery+. He will be joined by the DIY Network’s Anitra Mecadon. She is a designer and builder best known for her show Mega Dens.

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” Jane Latman, HGTV president, said in the release.

She continued, “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’”

Lil Jon is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. He is expected to begin production later this month in Atlanta according to Page Six.

HGTV Teased Lil Jon’s Design Style

HGTV provided some insight into Lil Jon’s design style. The network promised he and Mecadon will push clients “out of their comfort zones.”

While fans will have to tune into Lil Jon Wants To Do What? to actually see his designs come to life, the network is teasing “ingenious,” “daring” and “dramatic” transformations.

In the release, the “Turn Down for What” rapper’s renovation ideas were described as “ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining.”

Social Media Had Mixed Reactions to the ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ Announcement

After Tuesday’s announcement, HGTV and Lil Jon both shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. In the comments on the posts, HGTV stars Wendell Holland, Luke Caldwell and Breegan Jane were among those sharing their excitement.

Some followers praised the new programming for increased Black representation. As one fan wrote, “HGTV – you are making me proud. We need to see more black shows on your network. Black people ate creative and innovative.”

Others made jokes, making renovation puns based on his lyrics such as, “Let’s repaint the Window to the Wall…..”

A popular comment featured some version of “Pimp my Cribs,” a comparison to Pimp My Ride which Lil Jon hosted internationally.

His foray into home improvement even made one fan reflect on her youth, writing, “Oh no. This means I’m super old now right? Lil Jon is on a home improvement show and it’s not Cribs??”

While most seemed excited, others called for increased gardening programs or shared their discontent with the direction of the channel. One Instagram commenter wrote, “After being addicted to HGTV for a long time, I’m over you now. So not interested in this or pretty much all you are showing.”

