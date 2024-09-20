HGTV Star Earns US Citizenship After Years of Living in the Country

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott took to Instagram on September 19 to celebrate a major accomplishment of his wife, Linda Phan.

“Today Lindy became a citizen of the United States of America,” Drew wrote in his post, including a message reminding his followers to vote in the 2024 election. “And after years of living in Los Angeles, she is SUPER excited to finally be allowed to vote. Please join us, register to vote, and use your most powerful asset: your voice! Now, let’s celebrate ☺️ 🙌 🇺🇸 ❤️.”

Drew’s post included a photo of him and Linda posing with American flags, as well as a photo of Linda jumping for joy in their backyard, and a video of her attempting the jump, with both members of the couple laughing and Drew saying, “Hooray! America!” after.

Fans React to Linda Phan’s Accomplishment

Fans and friends took to Drew’s comment section to congratulate Linda on finishing the citizenship process, with fellow HGTV star Ty Pennington writing, “Congrats! 🙌.”

“It’s the jump for me 😆 🫣 👏 👏,” fellow network star Cristy Lee chimed in.

“Yes! Congratulations Linda! ❤️,” “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner added.

Even Drew’s former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Emma Slater wrote in, commenting, “Omg the jump!!!!! 😂 I bloody love it! Congratulations!”

Like her husband, Linda originally hails from Canada, per the U.S. Sun. The pair met in their home country at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010, where Linda was dressed as the “fashion police.” Drew told People of their first meeting, “She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad fashion.’ I saw her and thought, ‘Oh, she’s attractive!’ She also had this great personality.”

While Linda is a new US Citizen, Drew’s citizenship status is not quite clear. While Drew and his twin brother Jonathan were born in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, they have lived in the US for many years now. Jonathan confirmed his US citizenship back in October 2020 when he shared a photo of himself and his now-fiancée Zooey Deschanel sporting “I Voted” stickers.

“This is a big moment for me. This was my first time voting in the US…and it really is a privilege that not everyone in the world has the ability to exercise. I am humbled and proud to be surrounded by a partner and loved ones who also cherish the importance of having your voice heard,” Jonathan wrote in his caption.

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Have Been Adjusting to Life With 2 Children

While Drew doesn’t share many photos of his children online, he did share that he and Linda welcomed their second baby, daughter Piper, in June 2024. Since becoming a family of four (with Piper and her older brother Parker), Drew and Linda have been adjusting to life with two children.

“Baby Dad life 😴,” Drew wrote in an August 2024 post filled with photos of him falling asleep all over the set for one of his and Jonathan’s television projects.

Drew shared another post later in August showing that he and Linda are still making sure to spend quality time with Parker while they care for Piper. In this post, Drew shared that he and Linda took Parker to the Ringling Brothers’ circus and got to “clown around” with the performers on the stage.

READ NEXT: Who Won ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge’? Winner Revealed & Finale Recap