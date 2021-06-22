Lisa Miles, Kris Jenner’s Best Friend: Five Fast Facts

Lisa Miles is the best friend of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kris Jenner who will be featured in tonight’s premiere of “Celebrity IOU.”

“The Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will be joined by Jenner – along with daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner– to transform Miles’ yard into “a resort-style outdoor oasis,” according to HGTV.

“To start the demo, Kendall will hop on the excavator and Kris will use a jackhammer to tear up the old patio. When the overhaul is complete, Lisa’s front yard will feature a stunning stone walkway lined with mature olive trees and her back yard will include a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen, sitting area with a fireplace and large pool surrounded by lounging furniture,” according to HGTV’s description of the episode.

1. Miles and Jenner Have Been Friends for More Than 40 Years

For more than 40 years, the woman known to the Kardashian and Jenner siblings as “Auntie Lisa” has been close friends with the family’s matriarch.

When celebrating Miles’ birthday in September 2020, Jenner wrote, “Happy Birthday to my girlfriend of over 40 years!!!!!! We have celebrated so many amazing times together and have shared the most incredible memories… you are the best friend, and mom and grandma to all of us and I love you very much!!! I hope you have a magical year filled with love and peace and so much joy.”

2. Miles Husband and Mother Died

According to HGTV, Miles has suffered some recent losses. Her husband and her mother died within the year prior to the episode’s filming.

According to IMDb, her late husband’s name was Jim. According to PSR.org, it is believed the couple’s proximity to the toxic Santa Susana Field Lab could have caused his illness, though it is unclear if that was his cause of death.

“The way she, literally, was broken over it, it just made me so sad,” USA Today quoted Jenner. ” “You can do so much for somebody, but you sometimes can’t heal a broken heart. I just tried to be there for her, and then when this opportunity came up it made me so happy because it was also a great way to try and cheer her up.”

Jenner told HGTV that she hopes this renovation will “help her heal.”

3. Miles Could Not Afford to Tackle the Yard After Renovating Her Home

According to an HGTV article, Miles has been renovating her Southern California home. However, as her money dried up she was unable to finish her yard.

HGTV revealed that the final product sees MIles’ yard featuring “a stunning stone walkway lined with mature olive trees and her back yard will include a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen, sitting area with a fireplace and large pool surrounded by lounging furniture.”

“I feel like I’ve been given a gift, because I was able to do this for Lisa,” Jenner says in the episode. “She gets to start making new memories and have a fresh start.”

4. Miles Is Known as ‘Auntie Lisa’ to the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings

Jenner revealed to “The Property Brothers” stars that Miles is her children’s godmother and known to them as “Auntie Lisa.”

During an episode sneak peek from Entertainment Tonight, Jenner revealed, “She was the one who if I had a baby, she was at my house two days later with dinner for everyone.”

5. Miles Stays Out of the Spotlight

Despite having a famous friend, Miles has largely remained out of the public eye. Though, she can occasionally be seen in the background at Kardashian-Jenner events.

Miles has made a couple of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” appearances. According to IMDb, she has appeared in two episodes in season four and in their “E! True Hollywood Story.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV every Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern or can be streamed on Discovery+.

