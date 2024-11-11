HGTV Shares Update on Future of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

HGTV star David Bromstad’s show “My Lottery Dream Home” is a hit with fans. In a November 6 press release, the network confirmed that Bromstad isn’t going anywhere, unveiling a premiere date for new episodes of his show.

New episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home” will hit HGTV on Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern, beginning on December 6.

According to the network, “This season, in addition to his domestic travels, David will journey further than ever before to helm a vacation home search in the verdant Champagne region of France.” Fans will have to wait until later in the season to see David’s international house hunting mission. The season’s opener will instead follow David to New Hampshire to help a $1 million lottery winner find their dream home, and will end with a “My Lottery Dream Home” first.

David Bromstad Celebrated a Season Premiere Weeks Ago

While the network just announced a premiere date for new episodes, Bromstad’s been celebrating the new season of his show for weeks now.

“Season premier my sweet darling honey bunch of yumminess! One of the most heart felt kind stories. I know u all are going to adore this love letter of a show. Tonight at 9/8c,” David wrote in an October 4 Instagram post. As per usual on his profile, Bromstad’s post featured funny behind-the-scenes moments from filming the episode.

Fans were very vocal in Bromstad’s comment section with their excitement over new episodes. “You are the best! We need more of you on HGTV and other channels!” one user commented.

“David, I would love to meet you so much. You are the most kindest, friendliest, big hearted, funniest guys. On HGTV and I would give anything to meet you.. you are an amazing human being and I love you david you are so awesome. Take care and be well,” another fan added.

“I had a dream about David and I becoming besties last night! I adore that man!!!” a third fan wrote.

Another user had a pitch for Bromstad, writing, “I want to see him in a design show like the beginning, I want to see original paintings go into his flips 🥰 🔥 🙌 he is so incredibly talented.”

David Bromstad Celebrates Major Milestone

While Bromstad does not share much outside of show updates on his social media pages, he took a moments to celebrate one big life milestone in an October 18 post.

“🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 A very exciting and yummy moment in my existence is happening Saturday Oct 19th… 🏳️‍🌈 I’m one of the Grand Frikin Marshals in the Orlando Gay Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈,” Bromstaad shared. “Such an incredibly humbled and honor to be representing all my delicious queer humans in the place I call home. 🏳️‍🌈 Come out with Pride and let’s get the celebration going!!! Im in the beginning part of the parade, starts at 4! The outfit will be flamboyant af! All are welcome!!! 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈.”

“Congratulations David!! That’s a awesome and deserving title to behold! I wish I was in Orlando to watch the parade,” one fan commented on his post.

