‘Love It or List It’ Features Unexpected Client in Premiere

Hilary Farr and David Visentin will face off in eight new episodes of “Love It or List It.” The HGTV series premieres on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“When a house no longer feels like home, homeowners are left with a big financial and emotional question: renovate or sell it?” the series description explains. In comes Farr, a designer, and Visentin, a realtor.

The duo quickly became a fan favorite, with their “signature sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs” according to the press release. It continued, “Hilary will encourage them to love their existing home after completing stunning renovations, while David will entice them to purchase a new house that perfectly suits their family.”

In the end, the families must decide if they love the remodel or plan to list their house.

One of HGTV’s longest-running series, “Love It or List It” premiered in September 2008. It continues to be a hit, with the network reporting 25 million viewers tuned in during its last season.

Farr celebrated the news on Instagram. “4 WEEKS TO GO! The Countdown is ON!” she wrote, in part. “GET EXCITED!”

Farr Is the Client in ‘Love It or List It’ Premiere

The series will kick off with an unexpected client: Farr. The 90-minute season premiere will follow her “as she renovates a quaint North Carolina cottage into her dream home,” according to the episode description.

During the remodel, the 69-year-old discovered “a rotting foundation and termites earring through the subfloor.” But, as always, Visentin has other options.

“In true David fashion, he’ll take on the challenge of convincing Hilary to trade in the fixer-upper for a move-in ready house,” the summary continues. “After she transforms the broken-down bungalow into a home that meets her needs and David finds a place that has all the items on her wish list, Hilary will ultimately have to answer the highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or are you going to list it?”

Farr Starred in Solo Series ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’

Farr branched out with her first solo series, “Tough Love With Hilary Farr,” which premiered in December 2021. The eight-episode season followed Farr as she helped “families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love,” according to HGTV.

“Using her signature wit, she will banish their indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs,” Discovery announced in a press release. “As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary will draw inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, as she develops creative solutions to get families’ lives back on track.”

She promised on Instagram that fans would “get to see a side of me you haven’t seen yet.”

While it is unclear if the series will return for a second season, HGTV reported strong ratings during its freshman run with more than 16 million viewers.

“Hilary is a brilliant designer with millions of fans who know she never disappoints, so they couldn’t wait to see her with gloves off in ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr,’” HGTV President Jane Latman previously said in a press release. “Hilary’s new series deconstructs her creative design process and plays up her caring, humorous side which has big viewer appeal.”

