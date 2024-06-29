Inside Luke Bryan’s Beachfront Mansion: PHOTOS

For nearly two years, country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan‘s been trying to sell his family’s beachfront mansion in Santa Rosa Beach, California, with no luck.

As of June 28, 2024, the home has been on the market for just under 600 days, and its price has now been slashed by over $5 million.

The house was initially listed by the Coastal Luxury real estate group on November 9, 2022, for $18 million, but the price was cut by $2 million the following February. In June 2023, it was reduced again to $14,950,000. But after nearly a year of not selling at that price, Luke and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have slashed the price again to $12,950,000.

Luke Bryan’s Beach House Has Over 4,600 Square Feet & Boasts 95 Feet of Shoreline

Luke and Caroline bought their Florida beachfront home in 2013, according to People, where locals have often spotted them vacationing. In 2020, Bryan and a friend opened a nearby cigar shop called Shore Thing Cigars. They opened a second location in Orange Beach, Alabama, in mid-June of 2024.

The Bryans’ 4,645 square foot beach house, according to the listing on Zillow, was purchased for $2.5 million and sits on on over an acre of land with 95 feet of sandy beach along the Gulf. Accessed through a private gate, the four-story house features Southern-style porches, a Gulf-front pool, and an elevator.

With guest suites on the second and third floor, the primary suite on the fourth floor is said to be a “haven of unparalleled luxury, complete with a private balcony overlooking the gulf and a master bathroom with exquisite marble finishes.”

The house was built in 1994, but according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the Bryans renovated the retreat inside and out when they bought it. Their changes included adding a rooftop deck to the fourth floor along with a media room, kitchenette, private balcony, extra bathroom, and bunk room that sleeps four.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is a “culinary masterpiece,” per Coastal Luxury, featuring “top-of-the-line Viking appliances, custom cabinetry, and a wet bar complete with a ‘Sonic’ ice maker.”

Here’s the Special Meaning Behind Luke Bryan’s Nicknames for His Homes

Luke and Caroline have given their properties nicknames in honor of family members they’ve lost over the years, including Luke’s brother Chris and sister Kelly.

The family — including their teen boys, 13-year-old Tate and 16-year-old Bo — have spent most of the time at their “Red Bird Farm” near Nashville since 2014. Named in honor of Luke’s late sister Kelly, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the property includes a 10,000 square foot main home and a 7,000 square foot barn.

Meanwhile, according to People, Caroline told Traditional Home in 2017 that they named their Florida beach home the “Snowman” after Bryan’s late brother Chris. In golf, a snowman symbolizes scoring an eight on a single hole and, according to Caroline, “Christ wasn’t a great golfer.”

“Snowman became his nickname,” she said. “We named our farm Red Bird Farm after Luke’s sister and wanted to honor Chris as well.”

The Bryans have also nicknamed the barn on their Tennessee property “Brett’s Barn” in honor of their infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died when she was seven months old, per Taste of Country.