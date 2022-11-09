‘Rock the Block’ Contestant to Star in New HGTV Series

Want to live a life of luxury but don’t have the budget for it? Michel Smith Boyd says he’s got your back. The luxury home designer is about to become a very familiar face for HGTV fans, as he creates low-budget, high-class spaces on his new show, “Luxe For Less,” and on the upcoming season of “Rock the Block.” Here’s how to catch him and his high-class deals…

Michel Smith Boyd to Host ‘Luxe For Less’ on HGTV

Michel Smith Boyd just wrapped filming in Colorado for season 4 of “Rock the Block,” scheduled to premiere on HGTV in March. But before viewers see him compete on the show with teammate Anthony Elle, they’ll see them both on his new series “Luxe For Less.”

The network has just announced the show will debut on Thursday, December 1 at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific. It will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Smith Boyd has decorated some of the most luxurious homes in the U.S., according to press materials. On “Luxe For Less,” he’ll share how to achieve similar looks using clever budget hacks including repurposing furniture, buying appliances at “scratch and dent” outlets, and using savvy shopping tactics to overhaul clients’ spaces.

“I believe that everyone deserves luxury in spite of budget,” Smith Boyd said in a statement, “so my team and I have discovered great ways to deliver the gasp-worthy spaces families’ crave.”

Michel Smith Boyd Will Be Joined by Team of Creative Friends

Smith Boyd will be joined by a team of magic makers including designer Kai Williamson, licensed general contractor Laura Green, and his “Rock the Block” partner Elle, who viewers may recognize as the 2018 winner of “Project Runway All Stars, Season 6,” back when he used the last name Williams. He has since dropped it to create his Anthony Elle fashion and lifestyle brand.

The group finished filming its first season of “Luxe For Less” in May, according to an Instagram video Smith Boyd posted, in which he called his team “easily 3 of my favorite humans.”

In the premiere episode, Smith Boyd and his team will work with homeowners who say they want “a yacht life on a pontoon budget.” The goal is to renovate the entire first floor of their outdated home, including the kitchen, living room, and office with rich finishes, stylish modern lighting and new flooring on a tight budget.

In April 2022, when HGTV first announced the series was in the works, Smith Boyd said the show had been two years in the making.

He wrote on Instagram, “May 11, 2020 was the first (call) I received about this show concept and even then, I knew it’d be special. Production believed in me, I trusted them/their vision and HGTV made us official.”

He continued, “Two years, pandemic pivots and many working titles later, and I’m having a ball everyday filming with two of my best friends + one crazy contractor. I really hope you take this journey with us bc if you laugh half as much as we do, you’ll have to watch each episode at least 3x to get the design hacks!”