Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis ‘Mailed Back’ Fan Gift After ‘Rock the Block’

HGTV stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis have built quite a loyal fanbase. In the July 9 episode of their “Twin Win Unfiltered” podcast, the “Unsellable Houses” hosts opened up about some of the most “interesting” fan gifts they’ve received over the years. Not only that, the twins also shared the story of one gift they had to return to its sender.

“We were gone filming, so no blame on us. I feel like we were completely innocent in this one,” Lamb said. “We got a gift in the mail and it contained a lot of things. Styrofoam that was carefully wrapped in plastic, with a note on it that said, ‘I wrapped the styrofoam in plastic so you don’t have to touch it.'”

“That’s right, because she knows that I hated styrofoam, that was very thoughtful,” Davis added.

“Potholders, some doilies, all in the same gift. All kinds of random things that she said were from around her mother’s house. Very sweet, very kind, she thought we would love them. Well, we were gone filming [‘Rock the Block’], which is eight weeks of a commitment, and we’re not thinking of anything. And the staff at home aren’t really bothering us with gifts. So we return from filming, and we get home, and there is a bunch of mail on our desks, so I start opening it. And one piece of mail was a letter, and it’s pretty nasty. It’s saying…” Lamb went on, with Davis finishing her sentence. “…’Give me back my stuff. You are so ungrateful, you never thanked me for your gift.'”

Although the twins were not home when the gift was first received, they ended up sending it right back to the fan at her request.

What Other Gifts Have Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Received Over the Years

After sharing the story of how they upset one of their fans with their slow response, Davis went on to list off some of the other memorable fan gifts that have come their way. “Oil paintings of [our Volkswagons] Ginger and Penelope. Somebody oil painted [them]. We got an entire doll house made of our original first ‘Rock the Block’ [home]. Down to like, the chairs and everything. We’ve gotten voodoo dolls of us. You had a huge bun and I had one a wicker hat. Those went right in the garbage,” she said.

Davis then went to her phone “for quick access,” and pulled up a theme song that one fan had written for the twin’s Lamb & Co. Real Estate company. “I mean, there’s several verses,” Davis said, with Lamb adding, “Leslie, it doesn’t get much better than that. Someone writing us our own theme song.”

Lamb then shared that one fan had recorded her laugh from “Unsellable Houses” to use as her personal ringtone, while another had used a photo of her in their family Christmas card. “[I was] just going through the Christmas cards that got sent into the office. And I love Christmas cards. I like to pin all of them up, and see all the families and everything. […] And all of a sudden I start pinning up this one and I go, ‘Well, that’s me.'”

“Why did they put you in the Christmas card and not me?” Davis responded.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Are Enjoying Time Away From Cameras

While Lamb and Davis work very hard on their HGTV show, they are now getting to enjoy their Summer away from the cameras after wrapping filming for the latest season in June 2024.

“Happy Wednesday!! You could say this is our first official week of summer since we have wrapped up filming #unsellablehouses 😂 But we have lots of exciting things going on over at @lambandcompany to keep us busy!!” Davis captioned a July 3 Instagram post which featured a sister selfie. Since then, the twins have shared posts of them enjoying nature and spending time with their sons.

