Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Share ‘Adorable’ Childhood Photos

HGTV’s twin designers Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are another year older, and they are celebrating their shared 42nd birthday with throwback photos from their childhood.

Both twins shared kind words with one another on their April 4 birthday, with Leslie captioning her post “It’s our Birthday!! 🎂 I love getting to celebrate this amazing day together! 🥂” alongside a photo of the twins as pre-teens holding a soccerball and another of them as infants in matching dresses, and Lyndsay writing “Happy Birthday to us! 🥂 There is no one I would rather have by my side through it all 👯‍♀️” under a photo of the twins as toddlers wearing cowboy hats and a present-day photo of the two hugging.

See both sets of throwback photos below.

HGTV Stars React to Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis’s Childhood Photos

The “Unsellable Houses” hosts received birthday love from fans, followers, and fellow HGTV hosts alike in the comment sections of their posts, many of whom referred to their photos as “adorable”.

“Y’all are the cutest ever!! Hbd!!!” wrote the twins’ “Rock the Block” season three castmate Keith Bynum on Lyndsay’s post, also commenting on Leslie’s post to add, “Omg all the pics are tooooo cute!!! Happy birthday!!!”

“Love this!! And love you both! Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote another “Rock the Block” alumna Jenny Marrs on Leslie’s post, with her husband Dave Marrs adding, “That is a look of sheer determination!” in reference to the twins’ straight faces in their soccer photo.

“This is everything!!😂😂 Happy Birthday!!!!” wrote “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington.

“Happy Birthday you two! Can’t wait for your new season to start. You two make me laugh! ❤️” a fan added to Lyndsay’s comment section.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Are Filming For ‘Unsellable Houses’

Despite finishing season three in Summer 2022, a fourth season of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis’s show “Unsellable Houses” has yet to be formally announced by HGTV, however the twins have been posting behind-the-scenes footage from set that suggests either a fourth season of “Unsellable Houses” is on the way or that the duo is working on another project. Season three began airing in April 2022, so if the series is set to follow the same pattern, a new season announcement should be expected in the near future.

Most recently, Leslie shared an April 7 Instagram story showing multiple camera crew members sitting on a staircase pointing their cameras toward her as she panned her phone’s camera over to a cameraman next to her with earplugs in, saying “Tell me you’re old without telling me you’re old”.

In addition to their “Unsellable Houses” hosting, Lyndsay and Leslie have appeared on many other HGTV shows. The twins competed on “Rock the Block” season three, losing out on the crown to “Married to Real Estate” hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. They also appeared on “Home Town Kickstart”, where teams of designers helped see three renovations to completion in small towns across the country, similar to how Ben and Erin Napier have done for their town of Laurel, Mississippi on their hit show “Home Town”. Lyndsay and Leslie’s project took them to Winslow, Arizona, and their full episode is now available on discovery+.

