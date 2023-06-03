HGTV’s Lyndsay Lamb Shares ‘Secret to a Happy Relationship’

HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses” co-hosts and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis have each been married for over 20 years, and in a June 2 Instagram post, Lamb let fans into one small detail from her marriage.

“matching overalls: the secret to a happy relationship 🤗 ♥️,” Lamb captioned her post, a selfie of her and her husband Justin, her high school sweetheart whom she married in September 2001. While matching overalls may be Lamb’s secret, one fan in the comments had an additional tip of their own, writing, “It’s that and Yes,dear to your every request ❤️”.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Both Married Their High School Sweethearts

Beyond multiple posts showing Lamb and her husband in matching overalls, the two clearly spend a great deal of quality time together, including working outside together in their garden.

Together, Lyndsay and Justin have one son, Miles, who was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 8 in 2013, however, he was cancer-free by 2017. Miles’ journey was touched on in one episode of “Unsellable Houses” in which his high school hosted a tailgate fundraiser to donate money to Seattle Children’s Hospital, where he received treatments. The event raised $30,000 when all was said and done.

Now, Lamb is preparing for her son to walk across the stage and accept his high school diploma, as referenced in another June 2 Instagram post where the host wrote, “How is it already JUNE?! I can’t believe that this kiddo graduates this month. So proud of him 🎓 🥹” alongside photos of her with her husband and son.

Lamb’s twin sister and “Unsellable Houses” partner Davis also married her high school sweetheart, Jacob. The pair tied the knot only a few months after the Lambs, in April 2002, and together they have three sons, Kyler, Cash, and Cole. The twins often get their sons together for family time.

When is ‘Unsellable Houses’ Returning for Season 4?

Fans have been reaching out to both Lamb and Davis inquiring about when they may expect the fourth season of “Unsellable Houses” to begin airing on HGTV, and Davis answered one user in a June 2 post. The post included photos of Davis wearing a comically large sunhat (a gift from one of their show’s cameramen), with Lamb sneaking in next to her sister to fit under the hat’s oversized brim.

“Taking hat girl summer a little too seriously 😂 🤠 ☀️ Finally found a hat big enough for the both of us #hatgirlsummer” Davis captioned her post.

When one fan asked in the comment section, “When are more episodes coming to HGTV? My husband adores both of you!” Davis responded, “this summer ❤️”. While no official premiere date has been announced yet, this is the first update fans have of when to expect the season.

The third season premiered on April 12, 2022, so some fans may have expected season 4 to begin by now, however local news sources reported that the production team was casting homeowners in the Snohomish, Washington area (where the twins live and film their show), as late as March 2023.

