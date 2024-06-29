Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Wrap Filming HGTV Show

“That’s a wrap!!”

HGTV star Lyndsay Lamb confirmed that she and her twin sister/co-host Leslie Davis finished filming the latest season of their show, “Unsellable Houses”. “This week we finished filming our last #unsellablehouse of season 5!!! We can’t wait to share these beautiful homes with you all!!” Lamb wrote in the caption of a June 27 Instagram post.

The post featured a selfie with Lamb holding an “Unsellable Houses” clapperboard with “Season 5” written on it alongside a sketch of the twin hosts.

Fans Can’t Wait for the New Season

The network first announced the renewal of “Unsellable Houses” in October 2023, before the fourth season had even finished airing. Per the original renewal announcement, the new season is projected to premiere before the end of 2024.

Lamb gave a little more detail in the comment section of her post. After one fan asked, “When does it air? Can’t wait!!!” Lamb responded, “September sometime.”

Other fans took to the comment section with their thoughts on the “Unsellable Houses” update.

“September-ish can’t come soon enough! So excited to watch! 😍,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve been craving this show! It’s my Saturday morning with coffee fav!!!” another user added.

“I can’t wait to watch. I just binged watched [Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’s show] ‘Bargain Block’ also 😁 You two were my faves on ‘Rock the Block’!!” a third user commented.

“That is awesome 🎉 Congratulations I can’t wait when it comes back on the air 🩷 twinsies ‘Rock the Block’,” another fan added.

Fans who miss hearing updates from the “Unsellable Houses” duo can hear from them on YouTube, where they’ve started posting video episodes of their new “Twin Win Unfiltered” podcast. The duo announced their new podcast in April 2024, shortly after their “Rock the Block” win, and have since released episodes featuring stories about being boy moms, about their real estate careers, and about being shopaholics.

Leslie Davis Celebrated a Family Milestone

While the twin “Rock the Block” champions are getting ready for the return of their HGTV shows, Davis is also celebrating a major accomplishment of her oldest son’s. “This weekend my oldest baby graduated from his operating engineers training program! 🚜 We are so proud of you Kyler!! 🎉 🎉 🎉 I can’t believe my babies are growing up so fast!!! ,” Davis wrote in the caption of her June 27 Instagram post,

Both Lamb and Davis are mothers to sons, after marrying their high school sweethearts. Davis has three children, Kyler, Cash, and Cole, while Lamb only has one son, Miles. Miles recently joined his mother and aunt in their family business, as a realtor at Lamb & Co. Real Estate.

In May 2024, Lamb had Miles help her make an Instagram video where she “blind-designed” a kitchen by randomly choosing between different options for the wall colors, cabinets, sink, and other features around the room. “I’m not sure that this will get added to the @lambandcodesign services list 🤔,” Lamb wrote in her caption.

