‘Property Virgins’ Star Egypt Sherrod Teams up With Husband in New HGTV Series

“Property Virgins” host Egypt Sherrod is teaming up with her husband, Mike Jackson, for the upcoming HGTV series, “Married to Real Estate.”

The eight-episode season will see the real estate broker and designer “find affordable houses” in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, according to HGTV. The announcement added that Jackson will then work with his team to “renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment.”

“I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home,” Sherrod said in the press release. “Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home—with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over-deliver for our clients.”

Jackson explained, “Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together. We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”

Off-screen, the couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in September. Together they welcomed daughters Kendall and Harper, while Jackson is also father to daughter Simone.

“Married to Real Estate” will premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

They Will Help a Couple With a Passion for Mid-Century Modern Style in the Premiere

In the series premiere, Sherrod and Jackson will team up to help a couple find a house that fits with their passion for mid-century modern style, HGTV teased. They chose a house that “has original features the buyers want to keep, including a statement stone fireplace and wood paneled walls.”

Factoring those features into the design, the HGTV stars reveal “a bright, open floor plan that includes a sleek kitchen with a waterfall island and an entertaining room with a built-in bar,” the press release continued.

The show will also see Sherrod and Jackson balance their own projects, “including building a basement design studio, searching for a new office space and creating a big girl bedroom for their youngest child.”

Sherrod & Jackson Are Competing in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Sherrod and Jackson can also be seen in the upcoming season 3 of “Rock the Block.” They will be competing against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

Ty Pennington is returning as host as four new teams of “powerhouse experts” face-off over six weeks with a budget of $225,000 “to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design,” according to a Discovery press release.

On Instagram, Sherrod promised the couple would be “bringing the heat.” She added in another post, “What a rollercoaster we are on!!! I feel like I am on the King Kong ride with no seatbelt.”

​​Season 3 of “Rock The Block,” which was filmed in Berkeley County, South Carolina, will premiere in early 2022.

