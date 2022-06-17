Is ‘Married to Real Estate’ Returning for a Second Season?

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are returning for a second season of “Married to Real Estate,” HGTV announced. Slated to premiere in early 2023, the husband-and-wife duo will star in 12 new, hour-long episodes.

Sherrod “[leverages] her financial prowess, design expertise and knowledge of the housing market to find affordable houses in ideal neighborhoods for their clients,” according to the series description. “And, staying mindful of the budget, Mike and his team [make] it their mission to turn the dated properties into stunningly beautiful homes with increased value.”

“Married to Real Estate,” which premiered in December 2021, was a “breakout hit,” according to HGTV. The network reported season 1 garnered “more than 19 million total viewers” and ranked second in its timeslot among “non-news/sports cable programs” for upscale audiences between 25 and 54 years old. Sherrod is no stranger to HGTV, previously starring in “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins.”

“This large pick up order is in line with an extremely positive response from fans who had an immediate connection with Egypt and Mike in season one of ‘Married to Real Estate,’” HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Development, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “They put their own family first and work twice as hard to make their clients’ dream homes a reality—and they laugh and have fun together through all of it. Their outlook on life is an inspiration and everyone is excited to see what’s next for them in season two.”

Nearing their twelfth wedding anniversary, the Atlanta-based couple has three daughters. Together they welcomed Harper, 3, and Kendall, 10. Jackson is also a father to 20-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.

Sherrod celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for making our show a hit! Mike, Kendall, Simone, Harper, and the rest of our family and staff love you!”

Their fellow HGTV stars congratulated the duo.

“I am beyond proud and excited for you and mike,” commented Chris LaMont of “Buy It or Build It.” “You lead by example and you made it possible for young guys like my brother and I to get the chance to be on HGTV. I truly hope to learn from you and mike not just on the screen but in person. Congratulations. #season2”

“Fix My Flip” star Page Turner also commented, writing, “Yay! Yay! Yay!! Congrats x100!!!”

‘Married to Real Estate’ Was Inspired by Their Pandemic Web Series

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Sherrod and Jackson were just like any other couple balancing working from home and homeschooling their kids. As they previously told Heavy, Jackson’s idea to make their followers laugh eventually paved the way for “Married to Real Estate.”

“It was his idea to say ‘Let’s just talk and laugh and tell people what we’re going, you know kind of like what we’re dealing with and going through,’” Sherrod explained. “And people loved it and asked us questions and the next episode turned into ‘Ask Anything’ and just kind of let it keep going from there.”

The success of the web series sparked the interest of their management company, who told them “You guys really have something here. It makes people laugh, it’s relatable. Let’s interject your actual business, like, seeing you selling real estate and seeing Mike renovating and seeing you guys doing the stuff together.”

They filmed a sizzle reel and pitched it to HGTV, “who laughed their way all the way to taking us to a production company to actually create ‘Married to Real Estate,’” the real estate broker quipped.

Sherrod & Jackson Won Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Most recently, Sherrod and Jackson appeared on season 3 of “Rock the Block.” They beat out other network stars – Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” – to be crowned the winners.

Each team renovated one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. In the end, their house was valued at $931,000.

Jackson called the experience “surreal,” while Sherrod explained, “We were confident. We tried to do the smart things that we knew to do but at the same time we were scared.”

The real estate expert added, “We were all here until the wee hours of the morning. We all gave it our best. We saw it in their houses as well. We are blessed to have won but we share this with everybody.”

