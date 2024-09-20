HGTV Fans Stunned by Star’s Photo With His Mom: ‘There’s No Way’

Fans and friends of HGTV‘s Mike Jackson were taken aback when the “Married to Real Estate” star posted a selfie with his mom on September 18, 2024, stunned by how young she looked standing next to her son in the photo.

Under an Instagram image mother and son both wearing the same black t-shirt with a motivational saying — “Don’t let life steal your smile” — Jackson wrote that phrase in his caption and added, “Have a productive day. Sincerely~My Momma and I😁”

Fellow HGTV star Brian Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” was among those wowed by his mom’s youthful appearance, writing, “There’s no way that’s your mom! She looks younger than you do. 😂”

‘Married to Real Estate’ Fans Think Mike Jackson’s Mom Looks Like She Could Be His Sister

Kleinschmidt wasn’t the only one who showered Jackson’s mom with compliments. Many of Jackson’s followers wrote that they looked more like siblings.

One fan commented, “Momma??!! She looks like your sister!!!”

Another wrote, “Your MaMa is beautiful!! You guys could pass for brother and sister!!😍❤️”

Someone else chimed in, “Wow, Mom looks like she’s your sister!! Love smiles, the shirt, and the message! ❤️”

Others complimented Jackson, too, writing that they could see where he got his looks and “flawless” skin from, including a follower who wrote, “You get it from yo’ momma ❤️”

Similar comments have rolled in when Jackson has shared other photos of his mom, whose age is unknown, in birthday and Mother’s Day tributes. On July 5, he posted two picture of them together, including a throwback to when they were much younger, and thanked her “for all that you do.”

His followers responded with similar shock to those photos, including one person who wrote, “Please tell me this is a joke?? Momma?? No way in 4 heavens hell that’s your momma. Well, anyway, I’m screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY and many more youthful birthdays 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊 !! She’s beautiful. She looks much younger than the wife!!”

Mike Jackson’s Mom Appeared on a 2022 Episode of ‘Married to Real Estate’

Fans have not only seen Jackson’s mom on Instagram, but also on the HGTV show he stars in with wife Egypt Sherrod. In January 2022, his mom — who goes by the nickname “Bossy” — was seen among family members seated around the couple’s kitchen table.

In a clip shared by People, Sherrod asked if there was any way they could help her out with her day-to-day responsibilities, she surprised the couple by answering, “The kitchen.”

Stunned by her mother-in-law’s response, Sherrod laughed, “What? Did she just say ‘do our kitchen?'”

Bossy replied, “Nothing’s wrong with it, but it do need some love and tender care and you know it does.”

Sherrod looked to Jackson, and said, “I remember you telling your mom when she first moved in that, ‘Just get in the house, Ma. I’ll take care of the kitchen.’ I remember that.”

His mom then looked at him and quipped, “Check, check!”

Though he didn’t look particularly thrilled, with his chin in his hand, Jackson replied, “Your request is not an issue, because you deserve the best. So it’s okay.”

In a separate segment, Jackson told producers, “My mother is one of kind. She’s one of those people that will do everything and anything for someone else before she does something for herself. I would build her anything at any cost. She’s worth it.”