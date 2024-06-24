‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars Make Surprise Announcement About Their TV Future

Fans of HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson just got what they’ve been hoping for: confirmation that a fourth season of their show, “Married to Real Estate,” is on the way.

The couple surprised fans with the announcement in an Instagram post on June 21, 2024. In the video, Jackson interrupted a conversation he was having while filming with Sherrod and an associate, surprising them both by turning to the camera and declaring, “Listen, we’re getting ready for season four!”

“We’re in the middle of a negotiation,” Sherrod said as Jackson giggled, “and Mike breaks through!”

Fans Thrilled by News of a New ‘Married to Real Estate’ Season

After Jackson’s surprise announcement, Sherrod made her way to the camera and confirmed the news, declaring, “We’re back! Four!”

The cameraman then approached multiple crew members, asking them what season they were filming. One by one, they each held up four fingers as they told him “season four.”

In the caption of the post, Sherrod wrote, “You asked… and we answered. Season 4 will be the best yet! Married to Real Estate is loading.”

HGTV has not officially confirmed the new season in a press announcement, but Sherrod and Jackson’s post was featured on the channel’s Instagram page.

Fans were thrilled by the announcement, flooding the post with nearly 1,200 comments, including one who wrote, “YAAAY!!! GO Y’ALL!!! I HAVE YOU SET HIGH PRIORITY ON MY DVR!!! 😃👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😃”

Sherrod replied, “🔥🔥🔥 now that’s support”

Another fan commented, “Goals!!!!! You guys are amazing. Watched from the very first one!! I love the show and it motivates me.”

Sherrod also replied to that fan, writing, “Thank you for being apart of our tribe”

‘Married To Real Estate’ Began With An Idea During the Pandemic

When the third season of “Married To Real Estate” premiered in late December 2023, Sherrod told TV Insider it had been their toughest yet to film.

“This season was trying,” she told the outlet of the 12-episode season. “The market went crazy. There is a housing shortage within inventories in major cities across the nation, but specifically where we live in the Atlanta metro area. We had the smallest housing inventory in the entire nation.”

“Married To Real Estate” has become one HGTV’s most popular shows since it premiered in December 2021, called a “breakout hit” by the network. Sherrod was already known to HGTV viewers, previously starring on “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins.”

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they were stuck at home like most Americans, the couple started filming themselves at home with their two daughters, Kendall, now 12, and Harper, 5.

“It’s wild how it all came about,” Sherrod told HGTV. “It really started with the pandemic, you know? Being sort of shut in together, and we’re both running our respective businesses from the kitchen counter, and we have our kids in virtual school at the other end.”

She continued, “It was a little bit of a zoo here, but we were getting it done, and then Mike said, ‘Well, let’s film this!’ And we started making people laugh on social media with our daily shenanigans — trying to work and balance home life. Our management said, ‘Y’all really have something here, you should shoot a sizzle reel.’ So we did that and sent it to HGTV, and they loved it.”

There’s no word yet on when season four of “Married To Real Estate” will premiere, but HGTV frequently airs reruns of the hit show.