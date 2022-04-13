Why Jenny & Dave Marrs Had a Mini ‘Rock the Block’ Reunion

“Rock the Block” stars Jenny and Dave Marrs reunited with their former competitors, Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum, for a test run of The Welcome Inn. The HGTV stars have showcased the renovation of their new bed and breakfast on their spinoff “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.”

“Feels like old times on the block!!” Bynum wrote on Instagram about their stay. “Was amazing to see these two. We always laugh way too hard and drink too much bourbon but life is short. The Welcome Inn is a must see! 10/10 would stay again!”

Thomas added on his Instagram, “We had a GREAT stay at Dave and Jenny’s new project The Welcome Inn! The house is beautiful, it’s perfectly appointed for a comfy stay, and of course Dave and Jenny were the best hosts ever. Thanks for letting us ‘test’ it out for you @jennymarrs. lll be a tester anytime lol.”

The “Bargain Block” stars traveled to Rogers, Arkansas ahead of The Welcome Inn’s May 2022 opening.

“We love you both! Come stay ANYTIME!” Jenny commented on Thomas’ post.

They Competed in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

The two couples faced off on season 3 of “Rock the Block,” also competing against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Each team had $225,000 and six weeks to renovate one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina in an effort to earn the highest appraisal value.

While each house was appraised for more than $900,000, Sherrod and Jackson took home the top spot. Their home had an appraisal value of $931,000.

“We’re losers. We are losers tonight. We are losers with an amazing house,” Dave quipped after their season loss. Jenny interjected, “Somebody is going to live here and absolutely love it and that is the most important thing.”

Despite not winning a challenge during the season, Bynum was happy with their feedback. “Really great to hear from the judges that they liked the house, the artistic quality of it was noted and that is really lovely,” he explained. “We came here to do that and they picked up on that, so that was awesome.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Opening The Welcome Inn

Dave and Jenny Marrs bought a historic home near their town of Bentonville, Arkansas to renovate into a bed and breakfast.

“So, Jenny and I have done something,” Dave said in a preview for “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” “We have bought a house that we’re going to turn into a bed and breakfast. The house was built in the 1870s.”

Jenny added, “And you can feel the grandeur that once was, so our goal is to restore it to its former glory.”

The four-episode docu-series aired its final episode on April 5, 2022.

According to The Welcome Inn website, the “historic 1870’s house was transformed into a beautiful retreat” which can “accommodate up to 8 people in 3 comfortable bedrooms each with en suite bathroom.”

The Welcome Inn is open for reservations starting on May 4, 2022, through Airbnb, per its website. Bookings are for the entire house with a minimum stay of two nights.

