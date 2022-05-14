Melissa McCarthy to Star in HGTV’s ‘The Great Giveback:’ When Will It Premiere?

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin, Jenna Perusich, star in HGTV’s newest series, “The Great Giveback.” The six-episode season premieres on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The duo will surprise six deserving families with home renovations. HGTV announced in a press release that the actresses “will learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people nominated by their loved ones. Then, propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics will grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals.”

“‘The Great Giveback’ shines a light on people who are doing amazing things,” McCarthy said in a press release. “Even when circumstances are hard, they say ‘what can I do and how can I help’ to make others’ lives better. If those that give and give and give don’t deserve a great giveback, I don’t know who does. Goodness matters and it’s contagious, and Jenna and I are so fortunate and grateful to have met such special people.”

The series was first announced in November 2021.

McCarthy & Perusich Will Give Back to a Combat Veteran in the Premiere

The series will kick off with a renovation for combat veteran Katie, who HGTV revealed overcame homelessness.

“Nominated by her fiancée Lily and pregnant with their first child, Katie will receive a thoughtfully designed, completely overhauled kitchen, living area and unexpected nursery from Melissa and Jenna,” according to the episode’s description.

The other renovation recipients are Dawanna, “a 15-year law enforcement officer who supports youth, the elderly and those in need through various community programs;” Kate, “an ICU pediatric nurse;” Lucia, “a mom of eight and 30-year dance instructor whose students include special needs kids and senior citizens;” Mynor, “the director of a non-profit that serves inner city youth and families;” and Ryan, “an aspiring musician who shares the joy of music as a volunteer at a senior living facility.”

“Melissa and I are spotlighting extraordinary people who give back and do good every day,” Perusich, who is also an actress, said in the press release. “We’re changing their lives by making their homes better and more functional while also telling the story of what they do for others. Kindness breeds kindness and that’s been our biggest takeaway from making the show.”

McCarthy & Peruisch Appeared on ‘Celebrity IOU’

This will be the second time McCarthy and Perusich team up for HGTV. They previously appeared in a 2020 episode of “Celebrity IOU,” renovating the home of Perusich’s parents.

“After we saw how well Melissa worked with her cousin Jenna in an early episode of ‘Celebrity IOU,’ we had to bring them back for their own renovation series,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “’The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’ will be full of surprises, awesome home transformations and extra laughter and heart.”

“The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich” is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with McCarthy also executive producing.

READ NEXT: Christina Hall Clashes With Tarek El Moussa’s Wife Heather Rae Young at Kids’ Soccer Game