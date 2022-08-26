HGTV Host Issues Message to Single Parents

After several days alone at home with her five kids, HGTV‘s Jenny Marrs revealed how she and husband Dave are juggling filming their shows, including “Fixer To Fabulous” and the new “Home Town Takeover,” along with managing their kids’ school and activity schedules.

But what stood out the most to thousands of fans was Marrs’ heartfelt shout-out to single parents, acknowledging their hard work and sacrifices after getting a small glimpse of their daily grind.

Jenny Marrs Shares Family Plan for Managing Busy Season

On August 25, 2022, Jenny shared a photo on Instagram of her husband filming a segment for the next season of “Home Town Takeover,” which they’ve partnered on with Erin and Ben Napier, rejuvenating the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado together. Marrs shared that over the next several months, she and her husband will renovate six businesses and six homes.

“This is a HUGE undertaking,” she wrote, “and we are grateful for an amazing team of people helping to make it happen (especially because we still have our own renovations taking place back at home for season four of #fixertofab)!”

To make it work for their family, Marrs said they’re going back and forth between Colorado and their home in Bentonville, Arkansas, sometimes taking turns so that one parent is at home while the other is filming. The Marrs have five kids: 12-year-old twins Nathan and Ben, daughters Sylvie, 10, and Charlotte, 8, and three-year-old Luke.

“We hate to be away from the kiddos,” Marrs wrote in her post, adding that they typically travel “as a pack” together. “But, school is back in session,” she continued, “and kiddos are busy (busy busy!) with school and sports and travel to and from Colorado just isn’t practical for them.”

After a few days of holding down the fort at home, including a hilarious Instagram Live during which she and the kids had to get two runaway sheep back to their pasture, Marrs was very excited to be picking her hubby up at the airport that day, writing, “Hallelujah!”

Marrs Tells Single Parents ‘You’ve Got This’

Flying solo with five kids — and a farm full of animals — reminded Marrs of all the parents out there who don’t get a break or have a partner to help. So, she issued a special message to them.

She wrote, “For all of the single parents doing this solo parenting gig every single day with no airplane touchdown (which means you no longer have to do all.the.things alone) in sight: I see you. I see how you hold your family together with strong arms and tired eyes. I see how you shoulder the weight of every decisions big and small on your own. How you make dinner after a long day, read bedtime stories and sign worksheets and do laundry and wash dishes and then collapse into bed simply to do it all again tomorrow. Praying for you this morning. For heaps of grace and extra doses of patience and a full well of energy. You’ve got this.”

The message resonated with lots of fans who were touched by the acknowledgment.

One wrote, “Beautifully written. As a single mom (both kids are adults now) your words resonated loud & clear. You give people hope. It takes a village.”

Another single parent wrote, “That was a great shout out!! I appreciated it!! It is not easy, but love my kids so i keep up the fight! They scored texmex last night though. There was no cooking left in me at the end of the day!”

Another fan candidly shared, “I was a single mom for a very long time and it was so exhausting and lonely and stressful not to mention the financial strain. That was 17 years ago but thank you for this. I’m sure all the present day single moms appreciate your words. I see them too.”

The Marrs’ show, “Fixer To Fabulous,” is slated to return for a third season in late fall 2022, while “Home Town Takeover” will air in early 2023.