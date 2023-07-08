Mika Kleinschmidt Faces Her Fears in a ‘Dramatic’ Fashion

HGTV stars and “100 Day Dream Home” co-hosts Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt have been enjoying their family vacation to the Canadian Rocky Mountains, and while there Mika took the opportunity to face some of her fears.

“As the end of our family vacation dawns upon us I am thankful for the memories, laughter, experiences, and opportunities for me to overcome all of my fears 😳 ❤️ 😂 🙌 !!!” Mika wrote in her July 7 Instagram post’s caption, “Until next time…..I admit I am a bit dramatic but this Gondola went 7,000 feet in the air to take us to dinner with breathtaking views that made it worth it! #faceyourfears #familytime #canadianrockies #mountainviews #banff”.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Celebrated the 4th of July in Canada

During the gondola ride, which Mika also posted to TikTok, the HGTV star shared with viewers which fears she’s had to face while her family has experienced the natural wonder of the Canadian mountains. “This whole vacation has been about me, personally, facing all my fears,” Mika said to the camera, “Including heights, ice, mountains, water, bears, and now claustrophobia.”

Fans in the comment section were very encouraging to Mika, with one Instagram user commenting, “And I bet you feel very fulfilled because you’ve faced those fears Mika! ‘What doesn’t break us, makes us stronger’. Although in the case of being on a mountain, we don’t want anything broken 🤦‍♀️ 😆 xx”.

“I’m sure the view was amazing. If it was me I would’ve had my eyes closed. Just a ‘bit’ afraid of heights ❤️” another user wrote.

“Did a gondola ride once. The claustrophobia wasn’t bad, but the being stuck in a swinging basket above the ground was horrible! My hats off to you,” a third fan shared.

Mika revealed another one of her fears in December 2021, when she shared a series of photos of her and Brian standing on the plexiglass flood atop a very high building, looking down at the city below them. Mika was visibly afraid in the photoset, and after “Fixer to Fabulous” host Jenny Marrs commented, “I CANNOT. Your words, YES🙌. These photos, NOOOOOOO. Palms are sweating. Please tell me you’re back on solid ground. 😳 😆 😳 🤪”, Mika wrote back to say, “😂 😂 😂 😂 yep well technically we fly home today which I am terrified of flying so prayers needed 🙏”.

The Kleinschmidts Join ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

Although their series “100 Day Dream Home” is currently airing on the network, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will also be stopping by another iconic home, the Barbie Dreamhouse, when the miniseries “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” premieres on the network on Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern. “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” is a four-episode competition series that has pairs of stars from across HGTV (and even Food Network), as they face off to give one home the ultimate Barbie-fied renovation.

The Kleinschmidts will appear on episode three, where they will face off against their friends and fellow HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block”. The Kleinschmidts will focus on the backyard transformation while Bynum and Thomas take the front, and in the end, a winner will be chosen by regular judges Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks along with guest judge, producer and actress known for her work on “Black-ish”, Marsai Martin.

