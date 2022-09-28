Comedian ‘Revitalizes’ Childhood Street in New HGTV Series

Mike Epps is bringing new life to his hometown of Indianapolis in HGTV’s upcoming series, “Buying Back the Block.” The comedian will star alongside his wife Kyra as they renovate houses on his childhood street.

The couple, who has already “transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home, will continue improving the neighborhood and restoring a sense of community with more property renovations,” according to the series description. “The duo will update each house, adding modern amenities and keeping the original charm, to create affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent.”

“Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block, one was my grandmother’s house from the 1960s,” Mike said in a press release. “Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

As Mike revealed on Instagram, the couple is using Estwing Tools on the show.

The couple, who wed in June 2019, share two children – daughter Indiana Rose, 2, and son Mike Jr., 11 months. Mike also has four daughters from previous relationships -Madison, Moriah, Makayla and Bria.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ‘70s,” Kyra added. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience.”

The three-episode season is expected to premiere in summer 2023.

Mike Has Spoken Up About Gentrification

The “Friday After Next” actor has been vocal about gentrification in communities of color. In August 2020, he took to Instagram with one of his restorations in Indianapolis’ Fall Creek community.

“A lot of people claim a Hood a city or a block but don’t own it,” Mike captioned the post. “this is my block in Indiana the before and after with family and friends in the homes they movin us out of our community’s at a rapid pace.”

“I been arrested in this hood a thousand times and lost a many friends to violence and drugs” he wrote, adding that the neighborhood “was a full crack house in the 80’s and 90’s.”

But, as he put it, “look at it now.” As Mike explained, “I tell all the youngsters to invest in real estate it will take care of you !!!”

The Couple Has Been Restoring Homes for 2 Summers

This series has really been years in the making. As Kyra revealed on Instagram, the couple has been renovating for a couple of years.

She wrote, “We’ve been fixing houses the last two summers. Now excited to say this time around its going to be on @hgtv wow wow wow! Our show- ‘Buying Back the Block’ coming Spring 23.’”

The flipper is no stranger to television, with MadameNoire reporting she has worked on OWN’s “Iyana: Fix My Life.”

