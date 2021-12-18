Mike Holmes & Kids on Competing Against Each Other in ‘Holmes for the Holidays’ [EXCLUSIVE]

It is Holmes versus Holmes as the stars of HGTV’s “Holmes Family Rescue” battle it out for the best Christmas decorations. Mike Holmes and his children – Sherry and Michael, Jr. – spoke with Heavy about their upcoming holiday special, “Holmes For the Holidays.”

“Sherry challenges Michael and Mike to a competition that will determine who is best at decorating for Christmas,” according to HGTV’s description of the special. “The whole family is pulling out all the stops as they decorate each home with a unique theme and throw in plenty of surprises along the way!”

The patriarch told Heavy, “I didn’t know what Sherry was doing. I didn’t know what Michael was doing and they didn’t know what we were doing, but it also gave us the opportunity to really seize and play with each other and then have our own reveal was wonderful because it’s exciting to see what my son did. It’s so exciting to see what Sherry did. They were also excited to see what I did. And everyone’s going to be excited to watch it and find out who won.”

“I thought it was just fun to work together,” Michael, Jr. explained to Heavy. “It’s a different dynamic than most people will see our family in and it’s real. It was such an incredible experience to share together as a family, so it was a really special show to shoot in my opinion.”

Fans Will Get to See the Holmes Family Outside of a Job Site

As Sherry revealed, Christmas is her “favorite time of year.” The 33-year-old told Heavy, “I think it’s just going to be a fun show because it brings back the magic of Christmas to me and it also kind of shows everybody what we’re like outside of the job site. This is the first time we’ve done anything that isn’t just construction. This is our lives. This is our family. This is fun.”

And the fun extends beyond the trio. Not only will their partners be shown, but fans will also get to meet the oldest Holmes sibling, Amanda.

“That’s true, that’s true. Not many people know that. Not many people have seen her,” Michael Jr. said. Sherry added with a giggle, “No, she doesn’t like the limelight. She’s shy.”

Sherry Might Be the Most Competitive Member of the Holmes Family

The Holmes family laughed when asked if they are competitive. As Sherry confirmed, “We’re definitely a competitive family.”

Michael, Jr. said it was “tough,” to decide who was the most competitive, but then noted, “Sherry’s very competitive.”

Sherry seemingly confirmed his point, adding, “I kind of want to say me, but also I want to say me so that I win this question.”

“Yeah, well there you go, I think there’s your answer,” Michael, Jr. chimed in. “I was just going to say that oftentimes I find my dad and myself saying, ‘Okay, you know what? It’s not about competition.’ Sherry, well, ‘You know what? I still think I win.’”

“Holmes For the Holidays” premieres on HGTV this Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It can also be streamed on discovery+.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Reveals ‘Coolest Thing’ She’s Experienced as a Mom