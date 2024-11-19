HGTV’s Mike Jackson Exposes Egypt Sherrod’s Massive Shopping Spree: ‘Save Me’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod’s Atlanta home. The couple, who star in HGTV’s hit show “Married to Real Estate,” spent hours at a HomeGoods store as Sherrod filled three shopping carts with holiday decor.

Jackson filmed his wife’s shopping spree and posted it to social media on November 17, 2024, revealing that he had booked a day of luxury for them in honor of Sherrod’s birthday the previous day, but it all went by the wayside.

“I told my wife, pack your bags,” Jackson told fans, filming himself in the driver’s seat of a car filled with purchases. “We have reservations at a nice hotel. We have reservations for facials and massages, and there’s a reservation at a beautiful restaurant. Instead, she goes, ‘I want to do this.'”

Egypt Sherrod Explains Filling 3 Carts Full of Christmas Decor

Jackson’s video then switched to footage taken inside the store, revealing Sherrod had lined up three shopping carts full of merchandise and was pushing them down the aisle like a train.

“Look at this,” he said, chuckling as he filmed Sherrod carrying a wreath nearly as tall as her.

“Babe, what do you think?” she asked. “Front of the house? Or front of the garage? Why are you laugh — are you filming?”

“She done went and got a third cart,” Jackson said. “Now, mind you, we got a bunch of bags in the car already. I don’t know where this stuff is gonna fit. She just — we supposed to be getting facials and going to dinner. We have been … in here now almost two hours.”

The video then switched to another view of Jackson, with him pulling Sherrod close to him for a moment.

“Babe, come here,” he said as she asked, “Why are you filming me?”

“How did we end up with three carts?” he asked, and Sherrod matter-of-factly explained, “Well, okay — I’m decorating for one place, and then this is for another place, and then this is for the kids. So I have multiple projects. Multiple things I’m doing.”

Sherrod walked off carrying a giant ornament slung over her shoulder and Jackson looked into the lens to say, “Somebody needs to come save me.”

Fans Love Mike Jackson’s Message About Letting Egypt Sherrod Enjoy Her ‘Happy Place’

Jackson concluded his video by saying the wait and grand total would all be worth it, because he knew it was what made his wife happy.

“All in all, great day, good weekend,” he told viewers. “I want to share this to you just to say to those that may be newlyweds: don’t force, don’t force the present, the gift. Let them be in their happy place. It’s all about the experience over materials. This what she wants to do? This is what she wants to do. Let it be.”

Fans heaped praise on Jackson for letting Sherrod spend her special day exactly the way she wanted to, with one commenting on Instagram, “Knowing your spouse’s love language, hobbies & even their triggers/trauma is so important. Honoring them is just as important!”

“You had a great attitude about it,” another wrote, “and didn’t trip when she wanted to go shopping instead , so that’s right happy spouse happy house‼️👏🏽👏🏽”

Someone else chimed in, “❤️ Way to understand the assignment Mike! I’m glad E is having a great birthday weekend 🎂❤️”