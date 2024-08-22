Mina Starsiak Hawk Explains Why Brother Tad is Missing From New ‘Good Bones’ Episodes

HGTV stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine returned to the network in a three-episode “Good Bones: New Beginnings” miniseries, but fans noticed that their family member Tad Starsiak was missing from the new episodes.

Mina featured her family’s lake house renovation in the first episode of the series, “Mina Takes the Lake”, on Wednesday, August 14. A week later on August 21, she shared a post to promote the first of two episodes focusing on her mother’s Wilmington, North Carolina renovation.

After one fan commented on her post to ask, “Yay, I missed Karen on the episode last week. And where is Tad?” Mina replied to explain, “he declined to participate in Moms and I only share that bc she already answered the question on her post, so not letting any new cats out of the bag. lol. He was not asked to be part of mine with where our relationship stands.”

Fans Weigh in on Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Family Drama

Karen, for her part, didn’t give much of a reason behind Tad’s absence from her episodes of “Good Bones: New Beginnings” (her Wilmington renovation will conclude in the August 28 episode, airing at 9 p.m. Eastern), though she did confirm it in an August 20 post.

After one fan commented, “Can’t wait to watch. Hope Tad will be on your show,” Karen replied, “sadly,.for reasons I completely understand, but which are not mine to share, Tad did not join the fun.”

Fans replied to Mina’s original comment explaining that Tad wasn’t offered a spot in her lake house renovation special, responding to the ongoing rift in their family. “Can yall please work things out..life is just too short. please!!” one fan wrote.

“Setting and keeping your boundaries is important. IDK what went down between you, but I imagine it was unhealthy if you’re not currently on speaking terms. Your mental health and happiness matters 🥰,” another fan commented.

A third user responded to the fan comments, writing, “No person needs to be around someone they don’t want to be. It’s not up to these folks to provide advice when they know nothing of the situation. Annoying when people comment on that here!”

Karen E. Laine Has a New Partner on ‘Good Bones’

In her August 20 post, Karen not only confirmed Tad’s absence from her Wilmington renovation but introduced fans to her new contractor in a clip from the first of her two episodes. “You’ll get to meet my new contractor and shenanigans partner, Sean, and see what we can do to a house. I don’t think you’re going to want to miss it,” Karen wrote in her post’s caption, confirming in a comment that her old “Good Bones” partner Lenny is not with her because he stayed back in Indiana where he lives.

The video showed her and Sean working on jacking up her home’s frame so that they could lay new foundation underneath it. “Just to let you know since you touched the jack, you’re just as much at fault if it falls as I am, okay?” Sean told her.

READ NEXT: Nate Berkus Shares Tribute to Late Partner Who Died in Tsunami