Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Her Epic ‘Bad Mom’ Moment

Mina Starsiak Hawk got candid about being a “bad mom” in her Instagram post on July 25, 2022.

Referencing the 2016 film “Bad Moms,” the HGTV star shared a laughing emoji and wrote, “That entire movie has me feeling so seen!!!” The film follows Kirsten Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn as their characters embrace their imperfections as parents.

The “Good Bones” host revealed her own story after asking her followers to share their “most epic ‘bad mom’ moment.”

“Mine has to be when I [poop emoji] under a pine tree at a playground with Jack bc I have no gallbladder and it was either the tree or my pants [clenched teeth emoji] decisions had to be made!” she added.

Starsiak Hawk shares son Jack, 3, and daughter Charlotte, 1, with her husband Steve Hawk. She rose to fame alongside her mom Karen E. Laine on “Good Bones,” which debuted on HGTV in March 2016. The Two Chicks & A Hammer owner has also appeared in “Rock the Block,” “Battle on the Beach” and “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The Indiana native is known for being honest about parenthood and often shares funny moments with her kids.

Earlier in the month, she shared a recent “parenting fail.” She took part in one of TikTok’s latest trends, pretending to go fight another parent and needing her son as a backup in case their kid gets involved.

As she wrote, “I for sure though that my sweet, well parented child would be disgusted by the idea of a physical altercation….. Turns out…. As long as dude can keep his shoes off…. He’s game.”

Starsiak Hawk’s Followers Shared Their Own Unexpected Motherhood Moments

Starsiak Hawk’s followers did not disappoint, sharing their own unexpected moments of motherhood and commiserating about their own experiences without a gallbladder.

“I peed in a diaper in my car at the beach once because I was very pregnant and there was no way I could waddle myself to an actual bathroom in time,” wrote one of her fans. “Shout out to target up&up brand for having ridiculously absorbent diapers so I didn’t ruin my car seat.”

The “Rock the Block” alum replied, “no joke…. I was maybe 12 seconds away from doing this last week! And I’m not preggo.”

Another fan commented, “Had to have our 4 year old poop in the dog relief area at the park because the bathrooms were closed.”

Among the stories were fans praising her candor. “I love your brutal honesty Mina,” wrote one person, with another adding, “So relatable! Esp the gallbladder part.”

Starsiak Hawk to Star in Spinoff

Starsiak Hawk is branching out, starring in her own discovery+ spinoff, “Good Bones: Risky Business.”

She will be renovating the century-old Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, which includes “the main home and carriage house,” Discovery announced in a press release. It “will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” Discovery Executive Lisa Holme said in a press release. “By focusing on one epic project, ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

“Good Bones” returned for season 7 on July 12, 2022.

READ NEXT: HGTV Competition Series Granted Early Renewal